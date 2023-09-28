Thursday News for September 28, 2023

Nice weather pattern today through the weekend (and beyond)… 😊

Update: Classes have been cancelled at Southeastern Stokes Middle, London Elementary, and Walnut Cove Elementary ‘due to water issues’.

According to the Town of Walnut Cove ‘a leak had been found on Stokesburg Road.

Elkin City Schools cancelling classes today “in response to a rumored threat”. Interim Superintendent, Tracee McManus stating that “student safety is the top priority”. Police are investigating the ‘threat’.

GOP candidates go after Biden — and Trump — at second GOP debate.

Seven GOP candidates squared off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California for an event hosted by Fox Business Network

Survey: There’s a big difference between “expected retirement age and the age at which we actually retire”. The median age that U.S. workers retire is 62. Interestingly, the median age that American workers expect to retire is 65.

The Barbecue Center in Lexington is the third best barbecue restaurant in the South, according to the latest issue of Southern Living magazine.

Annual vehicle emissions inspections in North Carolina will likely be ‘eliminated’ in most counties -pending EPA approval -under an exemption tucked into the state budget recently approved by legislators. The exception will be in Mecklenburg County.

NOTE: Safety inspections will still be required statewide every other year on all vehicles that are at least three years old.

*The full moon this Friday night (Sept 29) will be the 4th and final ‘Super Moon’.

Full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

September 29 (Friday night): Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

Samaritan’s Purse recently dedicated their new ‘airlift response center’ in Greensboro. Measuring more than 62,000 square feet, the facility was built to support the organization’s two largest cargo aircraft—a Douglas DC-8 and a newly acquired Boeing 757. BTW: The cargo hold in the 757 is equivalent to the space of three tractor-trailers! During the past seven years, Samaritan’s Purse has flown nearly 8 million pounds of cargo out of Greensboro on 185 flights to 55 countries.

NOTE: The aviation arm of Samaritan’s Purse operates 24 aircraft, including two helicopters, which are based in strategic locations.

“We want to be able to respond immediately. The quicker we can get there the better because we can (help) save lives with resources like our Emergency Field Hospitals. So we are here today to dedicate it to Almighty God for the glory of His Son Jesus Christ.” -Franklin Graham

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/franklin-graham-dedicates-new-samaritans-purse-airlift-response-center