Wednesday Word

Jesus at the Fair

Jesus at the fair… really? Jesus said in John 8:12 that He is the Light of the world, Jesus went on to say in Matthew 5:14-16 that we are the light of the world. So that means, that if we are the light (His light), that wherever we go, Jesus is there as we represent Him! That includes the fair. That definitely includes the fair! That includes the person walking up to play Plinko, or the individual that helps clean the bathrooms or maybe the police officer that protects and serves, or the carny working in the midway. How we handle each one of these situations is important, whether it’s a kind word or through our actions, it matters.

Our world is hurting, people losing jobs, marriages in trouble, depression abounds and the suicide rate is the highest it has been in a long time. People desperately need the promise of hope and the love of Jesus in their lives. That’s where you and I come in. We may only be the person who waters the seed, and may never see the transformation or the fruit of our labor. That okay, Jesus called us to be His Light, not to fix everything.

WBFJ is getting ready to embark on ten days at the Carolina Classic Fair and if you ever desired a mission field for Christ in front of you, here’s your opportunity; you don’t have to go halfway around the world. It’s right here. As you can imagine, during the fair, we see anybody and just about everybody. So when we are at the fair, Jesus is there too. When you come to the fair, He is there because you are there and you and I are His light to the world!!

When you come to the fair, make sure you stop by the WBFJ Gazebo and play Plinko with a purpose. Each day, the proceeds from Plinko go to a non-profit ministry and a big thanks to all of our business underwriters. Also, check out WBFJ’s annual concert in the grandstand on Wednesday at 7:00pm featuring Shane and Shane. Bring 5 non-perishable food items and receive free admission into the fair and that includes the concert – Wednesday only. And finally, the judging for the WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest is Saturday, October 7 at 7:00pm in the Yesterday Village area.

Hope to see you at the fair, it’s a mission field out there…

Kurt