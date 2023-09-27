Wednesday News for September 27, 2023

Grass and Weed pollen in the MODERATE range for Wednesday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Job Alert: UPS hiring over 700 seasonal workers in Greensboro

The hourly pay starts at $21 for package handlers and driver helpers —driving jobs start at $23. The company said permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early. https://www.jobs-ups.com/?dclid=CMLAndzmyYEDFTHP9gIdAmgFbw

Author, speaker and radio host, Joni Eareckson Tada, is recovering at home following a bout with double pneumonia. In a recent Facebook post -featuring a smiling Tada and her husband Ken – she told her followers about her recent 16-day hospital ordeal saying God pulled her through. “Like many of the people we serve who struggle with constant health challenges, I can say with them, ‘God rescued me!’ After 16 days in the hospital struggling with double pneumonia, I am home, happy, healing, and resting!”.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/god-rescued-me-joni-eareckson-tada-home-hospital-after-serious-scare

An off-duty police officer acting on a tip from a local resident stopped what could have been a mass shooting Sunday at a church in northern Virginia. The gunman, now in custody, was about to enter the church’s vestibule and carried multiple weapons. He had written a chilling manifesto.

*Remember: If you see something ‘unusual’, always say something!

A nearly 5-month strike by Hollywood writers is officially over after the union approved a contract Tuesday night. Late night talk shows are expected to be the first programs to resume production. CBN News

*The full moon this Friday night (Sept 29) will be the 4th and final ‘Super Moon’.

Full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

September 29 (Friday night): Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/30/world/august-supermoon-blue-moon-saturn-scn/index.html?utm_source=trendbar

If you would like to ‘volunteer’ with WBFJ at the Gazebo during the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, email Bonnie bonnie@wbfj.org.

The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem begins next Friday (Sept 29) and runs

through Sunday, October 8. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/