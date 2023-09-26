Tuesday News for September 26, 2023

Today is Johnny Appleseed day.

Speaking of apples, September into early October is prime apple picking season.

*32 states in the US produce commercial apples.

North Carolina ranks 7th with more than 40 varieties of apples. https://www.nctripping.com/apple-picking-in-north-carolina/

*The ‘Brushy Mountain Apple Festival’ happening the first Saturday in October (Oct 7) RAIN OR SHINE in downtown North Wilkesboro. http://www.applefestival.net/n_index.php

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st.

More than 600,000 people in our state can now begin enrolling. The best way to apply is online through ePASS. You can also apply in-person, phone or mailed applications.

Note: Expanding the federal health care program was tied to passing a new state budget in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Legislators passed their new budget last week (Sept 22), months behind schedule. Governor Cooper will let it become law without his signature. https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Jobs

Diablo Tools, a power-tool manufacturer based in Atlanta, will open a warehouse and distribution facility in Kernersville in early 2024- creating more than 200 jobs. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/power-tool-manufacturer-diablo-chooses-kernersville-site-for-facility/article_

Publix will hold a three-day job event in preparation of its newest store (yet to open) at the corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem.

Job Fair will be this Friday thru Sunday (Sept 29 – Oct 1) from 9am to 5pm at the Double Tree Hotel on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

You are encouraged to fill out an application ahead of time… apply.publix.jobs.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/publix-holds-job-events-for-newest-winston-salem-store/article_4216e69e-5bcc-11ee-97ea-c7f917fb1b8e.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

N.C. A&T’s ‘Blue and Gold Marching Machine’ will perform in the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on January 1st.

Supporters can donate to help the band with travel expenses.by texting BGMM to 41444 or https://ncat.edu/contact-us/index.php

“See You at The Pole”… this Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Student-initiated and student-led time of prayer, meeting at their school’s flagpole before classes begin to pray! https://syatp.com/

This year’s theme ‘wholehearted’ based on the verse from Jeremiah 29:13 NLT

“If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me”

*See You at the Pole began in 1990 with a small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas.

Krispy Kreme announcing that Josh Charlesworth will be the new president and chief executive beginning on January 1st. Current CEO Michael Tattersfield will remain as a company ambassador through the end of the year, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/krispy-kreme-announces-upcoming-ceo-change/article

Shutdown looming? The pressure is building in Washington DC on House Republicans to pass another continuing resolution to fund the government. Millions of federal workers could be without paychecks in days if a stopgap spending bill isn’t passed by October Here’s what you need to know.

*The full moon this Friday night (Sept 29) will be the 4th and final ‘Super Moon’.

Full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

September 29 (Friday night): Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/30/world/august-supermoon-blue-moon-saturn-scn/index.html?utm_source=trendbar