Monday News for September 25, 2023

First Week of Fall… 😊

Today is September 25 = or 3 months till Christmas (or 13 weeks!)

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (Tag office) in Lexington is CLOSING at the end of the week (Friday, Sept 29) at 5pm. The current operator’s contract ends.

The DMV is looking for another private contractor for Lexington.

BTW: In North Carolina, the “tag” offices are managed by private businesses or local governments. The NC-DMV oversees license plate agencies.

Additional plate agencies that offer service Monday through Friday:

Thomasville — 1033 Randolph St., Suite 13, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-474-6755

Mocksville, 1047 Yadkinville Rd., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-753-6677

Salisbury, 130 E. Kerr St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 704-633-5312

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/lexington-license-plate-agency-to-close-sept-29/

Update: You can once again get FREE COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to your home. Order here: https://www.covid.gov/tests

Also, before you toss your older ‘expired’ Covid tests kits, check to see if they are actually still good. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list

Getting tested when you are showing symptoms is important!

Area health experts: How best to prepare against respiratory viruses this Fall. https://journalnow.com/news/local/as-cases-rise-triad-doctors-have-this-warning-about-covid-19-its-with-us-constantly/article

North Carolina Respiratory Virus Summary Dashboard (latest numbers)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#hospital-admissions-%E2%80%93-covid-19-patients

Full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

*The full moon on September 29 will be the 4th and final ‘Super Moon’.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/30/world/august-supermoon-blue-moon-saturn-scn/index.html?utm_source=trendbar

On today’s ‘Focus on the Family’ daily broadcast…

Dr. Gary Chapman

Focus: Creating a nurturing environment in your family. (Part 1 of 2)

*Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on your Family Station, WBFJ.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/showtitle/broadcast

“There is HOPE after trauma”

REBOOT Recovery for First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning TONIGHT (Sept 25) for 12 weeks. Dinner + Childcare provided / Minimal cost!

Sign up today! rebootrecovery.com/responders/

This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Harris poll: Half of U.S. adults, millennials in particular, say they are open to signing a prenup, a written contract created by two people before they’re married regarding assets. One explanation: Americans are getting married later in life. BTW: Only 1 in 5 married couples actually have a prenup.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/american-adults-are-embracing-prenups/

Taylor Swift cheers on NFL tight end Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Following weeks of dating speculation, the pop star was seen celebrating in Travis Kelce’s family suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/taylor-swift-attends-chiefs-game-amid-kelce-dating-rumors/

The major film and television studios and striking writers reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, paving a path forward to end the strike that has frozen most Hollywood productions since May.

This ‘Star Wars’ miniature could go for big bucks?

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie will be auctioned off in Dallas on October 14-15, with a starting price of $400,000 dollars. The model is part of a collection that belonged to the late Greg Jein, an Oscar nominated miniature-maker known for his work on “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”.

https://www.cnn.com/style/article/x-wing-model-star-wars-auction-intl-scli/index.html