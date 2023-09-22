Max Lucado: “God never gives up on us”

On the outside, pastor and author Max Lucado had it all together.

Lucado was part of a thriving church. Had top-selling books. Was given the distinction “Best Preacher in America.”

In his newly released book, God Never Gives Up on You, Lucado shares that at the age of 50, he secretly drank alcohol to deal with the stress and pressure of ministry. Max reveals that…

“The staff needed me.

The pulpit required me.

The publisher was counting on me.

The entire world was looking to me.

So, I began to drink…”

“Not publicly. I was the guy you see at the convenience store who buys the big can of beer, hides it in a sack so no one will see as he hurries out the door. My store of choice was on the other side of the city lest I be seen. I’d sit in the car, pull the can out of the sack, and guzzle the liquid until it took the edge off the sharp demands of the day.” Lucado confessed his problem and sought help.

The best news: God extended grace and FORGIVENESS.

From his personal experience, Lucado’s team surveyed nearly 10,000 Christians to ‘see how they see themselves spiritually’…

50% felt they had stumbled one too many times for God to use them

45% felt closer to a breakdown then a break through

Remember…

“God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out (of whatever you are ‘struggling’ with) …

1 Corinthians 10:13

“Cast all your anxieties on Him, because He cares for you”

1 Peter 5:7 ESV

Ephesians 4:32 ESV

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ FORGAVE you”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/god-never-gives-you-max-lucado-reveals-he-fought-secret-battle-alcohol

*Max Lucado’s latest book, God Never Gives Up on You, is available at maxlucado.com.