Friday News for September 22, 2023

Final day of Summer?

Tree pollen and Weed pollen MODERATE for Friday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted along the coastal areas of North and South Carolina through the weekend. A ‘tropical’ storm could develop into ‘Ophelia’ later today.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

College Football

The Demon Deacons at home against Georgia Tech on Saturday evening.

Kick off at 6:30pm. (The game will be televised locally on the Triad CW).

RECALL: A Pennsylvania-based manufacturer (FXI Inc) is recalling 48,000 “NovaForm” mattresses that were sold at Costco due to the risk of mold exposure. https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/costco-recall-mattresses-recalled-mold-risk/

The Federal government is sending 800 troops to the U.S. border with Mexico after Eagle Pass, Texas, was inundated with 6,000 migrants earlier this week. Mexico’s president is calling for a meeting in Washington to try to resolve the problem.

Big announcement on Thursday. Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who created Fox News, is stepping down. The 92-year-old added that he is in good health and will make the transition into the role of chairman emeritus of both Fox News and Fox Entertainment in November. His son, Lachlan (LACK-lin), will take over day-to-day duties at both companies.

“Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond”

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections. https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2023/09/15/5-ways-be-voteready-north-carolina-national-voter-registration-day

5 quick and easy ways to be #VoteReady in North Carolina (News Blog)…

If you would like to ‘volunteer’ with WBFJ at the Gazebo during the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, email Bonnie bonnie@wbfj.org.

The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem begins next Friday (Sept 29) and runs

through Sunday, October 8. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

Join WBFJ at the 2nd annual Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in this Saturday (Sept 23) (from 10am – 4pm) at LinCrest Farms (old Stage Road) in Yadkinville. General Admission is FREE! Enjoy food, vendors, door prizes every 30 minutes, classic cars.

And great music from WBFJ! New this year: A ‘SWAP MEET’ and a downhill ‘Hot Wheels’ race for the kids.And bring your furry friends!

All proceeds to support Talon ‘Eagles Wing Ministry’.

Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, Oscar Mayer is dropping the new name for the old! The name change announced by The Kraft Heinz Company in May was meant to pay homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks and their new recipe.

For fans of the original name, the change was, frankly, ridiculous.

BTW: The first Weinermobile was created in 1936

Elon Musk’s controversial startup “Neuralink” has opened recruitment for its first human clinical trial – and will soon begin implanting chips into human brains. Those with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or ALS may qualify for the six-year-long study. Trial patients will have a chip surgically placed in the part of the brain that controls the intention to move. The chip, installed by a robot, will then record and send brain signals to an app, with the initial goal being “to grant people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone…” https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/20/tech/musk-neuralink-human-trials/index.html

“There is HOPE after trauma” REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning next Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks). Dinner + Childcare provided / Minimal cost!

This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

“God never gives up on us”

On the outside, pastor and author Max Lucado had it all together.

Lucado was part of a thriving church. Had top-selling books. Was given the distinction “Best Preacher in America.”

In his newly released book, God Never Gives Up on You, Lucado shares that at the age of 50, he secretly drank alcohol to deal with the stress and pressure of ministry. Max reveals that…

“The staff needed me.

The pulpit required me.

The publisher was counting on me.

The entire world was looking to me.

So, I began to drink…”

“Not publicly. I was the guy you see at the convenience store who buys the big can of beer, hides it in a sack so no one will see as he hurries out the door. My store of choice was on the other side of the city lest I be seen. I’d sit in the car, pull the can out of the sack, and guzzle the liquid until it took the edge off the sharp demands of the day.” Lucado confessed his problem and sought help.

The best news: God extended grace and FORGIVENESS.

From his personal experience, Lucado’s team surveyed nearly 10,000 Christians to ‘see how they see themselves spiritually’…

50% felt they had stumbled one too many times for God to use them

45% felt closer to a breakdown then a break through

Remember…

“God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out (of whatever you are ‘struggling’ with) …

1 Corinthians 10:13

“Cast all your anxieties on Him, because He cares for you”

1 Peter 5:7 ESV

Ephesians 4:32 ESV

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ FORGAVE you”

*Max Lucado’s latest book, God Never Gives Up on You, is available at maxlucado.com.