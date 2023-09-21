Thursday News for September 21, 2023

Tree pollen and Weed pollen MODERATE for Thursday

8 days and counting – The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem begins

next Friday (Sept 29) and runs through Sunday, October 8. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

Covid-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise nationwide since July, with weekly admissions now more than triple what they were two months ago.

Getting tested when you are showing symptoms is important!

Update: Beginning this Monday (Sept 25), every U.S. household can again place an order to get four FREE COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home.

Order here: https://www.covid.gov/tests

Also, before you toss your older ‘expired’ Covid tests kits, check to see if they are actually still good. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list

HanesBrands is considering selling its global Champion business, which includes the U.S. operations, as part of “a broad range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” Earlier in the year, HanesBrands eliminated at least 250 U.S. corporate jobs as will as hundreds of job cuts locally. https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-considering-sale-of-champion-brands/article

Millions with Federal student loans will once again begin repaying their loans, after a three-and-a-half-year pandemic-related pause went into effect in 2020.

Interest on federal student loans restarted on September 1. Monthly payments will begin in October. https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/20/politics/student-loan-payment-restart/index.html

Looking to shed some pounds? Do that morning work-out…

A new study suggests that ‘exercising between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. has been associated with having a lower waist circumference and body mass index than people who work out during midday or evening, according to a study in the journal Obesity.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/19/health/best-time-to-exercise-for-weight-loss-wellness/index.html

“Route 60: The Biblical Highway” has been extended

The full-length documentary will remain in theaters through TONIGHT (Sept 21).

“Route 60”, sometimes called the “Path of the Patriarchs,” is a highway of deep historical significance. From Nazareth to Beersheba, “Route 60” journeys where the prophets and Jesus traveled – bridging both Old Testament and New Testament history in Israel.

David Friedman and Mike Pompeo travel ‘Route 60’ – the ‘Biblical spine’ of Israel – walking on the very ground Abraham, Jacob, King David, and Jesus once walked. Discover the history and realize the hope along Route 60, the Biblical Highway. In theaters across the Piedmont Triad.

Watch the trailer and purchase tickets for ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY here.

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Route-60-The-Biblical-Highway?date=2023-09-18

2nd annual Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in this Saturday (Sept 23) from 10am – 4pm at LinCrest Farms (old Stage Road) in Yadkinville.

General Admission is FREE!

Enjoy food, vendors, door prizes every 30 minutes, classic cars.

New this year: a ‘SWAP MEET’, downhill ‘Hot Wheels’ race for the kids, and bring your furry friends!

All proceeds to support Talon ‘Eagles Wing Ministry’.

Details and directions at wbfj.fm https://www.facebook.com/events/927952418313310/

*LinCrest Farms is located at 1208 Old Stage Road Yadkinville, NC 27055

“There is HOPE after trauma” REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning next Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks). Dinner + Childcare provided / Minimal cost!

Sign up today! rebootrecovery.com/responders/

This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

“Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond”

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections. https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2023/09/15/5-ways-be-voteready-north-carolina-national-voter-registration-day

5 quick and easy ways to be #VoteReady in North Carolina (News Blog)…