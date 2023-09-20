SUN@5: September 24, 2023

‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’

There is HOPE after trauma.

‘REBOOT Recovery First Responders’ is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from ‘critical incident stress and trauma’. This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

Kevin Ray (+28 year law enforcement officer in High Point) shares with Verne (WBFJ) about this life changing ‘Trauma Healing Course’. ‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’ begins this Monday (September 25) at Green Street Baptist Church in High Point. Dinner + Childcare provided / Weekly course / Minimal cost! https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

The “Fall Color Guy”- Dr Howie Neufeld (professor of Biology at App State University in Boone)

Fall officially begins this Saturday, September 23, 2023

“The Fall Color Guy” will share the science and his prediction for the upcoming ‘color season’ (Fall foliage) based on the weather conditions in the High Country over the past several months along with the latest weather trends. What days are ‘best’ to travel to the High Country to check out the leaves. Hint: The weekends are crowded! The positive impact of tourism in the High Country to the local economy = priceless? (During September, October and November an estimated $600 to $800 million is pumped into the local economy)

Prediction: Peak ‘Fall color’ in the High Country should be around October 10-20th.

Latest Fall Foliage report from the High Country to the Foothills into the Piedmont. https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Fall Color Info (including the ‘science’ behind the changing of leaves) https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors

