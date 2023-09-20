WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 20, 2023

“Are you famous?”

 

“Well it’s according to who you ask” was my quick reply…

 

One of the kids from Ms. Gilley’s class at Mineral Springs Elementary hit me with that question many moons ago while Darren from the WBFJ morning show and I were delivering to the winning class of our WBFJ Cici’s Pizza Pledge.

My memory isn’t that good so I had to go back and confirm the date, October 24, 2007. That is 16 years ago!

 

Wow. The  WBFJ Cici’s Pledge has been going on for a long time! Our brother Darren is with the Lord, the kids we met are grown, may be in college or working, and may have kids of their own by now! The WBFJ Cici’s Pizza Pledge still Marches on! And many of our teachers are still going strong and still winning!

 

As far as being famous, I don’t know if any of us are really “famous” but I do know there are “heroes’ and , teachers, you are it! Thank you for staying faithful and not giving up when times get tough.

 

Thanks  to Cici’s for feeding the troops and thank you ‘Heroes” for signing up your class for the WBFJ Cici’s Pledge! STILL GOING!

 

Papa John Hill

 

P.S

 

WBFJ at the Fair is another long time tradition. See you there next week!

 

