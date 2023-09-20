Wednesday News for September 20, 2023

Tree pollen and Weed pollen MODERATE for Wednesday

LifeCon 2023 (TONIGHT)

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hosting this pro-life forum aimed at raising up the next generation of life affirming advocates.

The event happening TONIGHT at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons is aimed at middle school, high school and college students, but all are welcome to attend. No registration is needed. Doors open at 6pm https://spcclife.org/lifecon/

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Looking to shed some pounds? Do that morning work-out…

A new study suggests that ‘exercising between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. has been associated with having a lower waist circumference and body mass index than people who work out during midday or evening, according to a study in the journal Obesity.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/19/health/best-time-to-exercise-for-weight-loss-wellness/index.html

Millions of American homeowners could see insurance rates surge in the coming years in part due to worsening climate disasters. In the last few years, major insurers have pulled out of or stopped writing new policies in California, Florida and Louisiana — citing ‘increased risks’ such as destructive wildfires and hurricanes

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/20/business/insurance-price-increase-risk-climate-first-street-dg/index.html

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold its benchmark lending rate steady this week. The central bank raised rates to a 22-year high in July…

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/19/economy/fed-meeting-preview-september/index.html

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak is saying goodbye to “Wheel of Fortune” next year, but his longtime co-host Vanna White will continue flipping the letters through at least 2026.

Fall Foliage Fridays on WBFJ!

Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

*Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Bonne

Fall begins this Saturday! (Sept 23)

*Peak Fall color for the High Country should be the week of October 15-20.

“There is HOPE after trauma” REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning next Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks). Dinner + Childcare provided / Minimal cost!

Sign up today! rebootrecovery.com/responders/

This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

$100 million dollars

The cost of that F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed earlier in the week.

FYI: Officials have located the crash site of the F-35 that went down in South Carolina after the pilot had ejected. Debris from the jet was found about 2 hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Residents were being asked to avoid the area while a recovery team worked to secure it.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/officials-find-debris-f-35-fighter-jet-crashed-south-carolina-after-pilot-ejected

Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent who was the inspiration for the film “Sound of Freedom”, has been accused by 7 women of sexual misconduct.

Ballard says the accusations are “false”… https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/sound-freedom-inspiration-tim-ballard-accused-alleged-sexual-misconduct-report

God is on the move. Almost 300 people were baptized Sunday at morning worship services and at a planned outdoor event hosted by one Arden, North Carolina church. The Biltmore Church, a Baptist megachurch with seven campuses across the Tar Heel State, hosted an outdoor lake baptism event that had hundreds of people responding to the gospel call. “Outdoor Baptism is something we do annually and we have been announcing it for about six weeks to our congregation. While we were amazed by the number of those who were baptized we know that God has the power to do incredible things,” the church said. https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/revival-flames-burn-brightly-north-carolina-282-baptized-church-service-and-outdoor-event?