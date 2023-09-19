Election 2023: Are you registered to vote?

Today is National Voter Registration Day

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

“Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond”

5 quick and easy ways to be #VoteReady in North Carolina

*If you’re eligible, register to vote. See How to Register for information on registering online (for NCDMV customers) or by completing and returning a North Carolina Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF).

*If you’re already registered, make sure your registration is accurate and up to date through the State Board’s Voter Search tool.

*If necessary, update your registration with your county board of elections. For more information, see Updating Registration.

*Know what elections are coming up for you. Upcoming Election and the State Board’s Local Voter Tool are the best places to find that information.

*Learn more about the elections process in North Carolina, including safeguards in place to ensure accurate elections, at Election Security. Sign up for the State Board’s press releases in the bottom left corner of ncsbe.gov. Questions? Contact the State Board at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections. https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2023/09/15/5-ways-be-voteready-north-carolina-national-voter-registration-day