Tuesday News for September 19, 2023

Fall officially begins this Saturday (Sept 23)

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation. Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Davidson County News

*Bill’s Truck Stop in Linwood is now open 24/7 as of September 12.

*The newest Dollar General is now open in Lexington at the corner of Winston Road and Biesecker Road. BTW: Dollar General has more than 25 stores in Davidson County and over 1,000 stores in North Carolina. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-area-restaurant-open-24-hours-a-day-again-new-dollar-general-opens/article

Mayberry Days 2023 (Sept 18-24)

Celebrating all things related to the Andy Griffith show in downtown Mt Airy.

Schedule of events on the News Blog. www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html

Davidson County Agricultural Fair (in Lexington)

Now through Saturday (Sept 23). The fair will operate from 4-10:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Next Saturday (Sept 23) from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Admission: $6 (Children ages 4 and younger get in free). Parking is free in the two fair lots. https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/davidson-county-agricultural-fair-its-time-for-candy-apples-and-rollercoasters/article

Flags across the state have been lowered to half-staff to honor and remember that Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy who lost his life during a crash on Highway 150 in Davidson County back on September 9th. *The funeral service for Officer “Rudy” Reudelhuber will be live-streamed (beginning at 10:30am) at www.richfork.com

“Route 60: The Biblical Highway”

A full length documentary in theaters nationwide TODAY (Tuesday, Sept 19).

From Nazareth to Beersheba, “Route 60” journeys where the prophets and Jesus traveled – bridging both Old Testament and New Testament history in Israel.

David Friedman and Mike Pompeo travel ‘Route 60’ – the ‘Biblical spine’ of Israel – walking on the very ground Abraham, Jacob, King David, and Jesus once walked. Discover the history and realize the hope along Route 60, the Biblical Highway. In theaters nationwide (and all across the Piedmont Triad).

On today’s ‘Focus on the Family’ daily broadcast…

“Being an intentional grandparent to teens” with speaker, writer Mark Gregston,

host of ‘Parenting Today’s Teens’ (as heard on WBFJ around 12:20pm).

*Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on your Family Station, WBFJ.

“There is HOPE after trauma” REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks). Dinner + Childcare provided / Minimal cost!

Kevin Ray (+28 year law enforcement officer in High Point) along with Chris O’Toole (facilitators) will facilitate the 12-week course.

This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

Adding more cameras to deter crime. The Winston-Salem city council approved the addition of 200 extra cameras around the city to help deter crime in public places. The additional cameras will be placed at 13 parks and rec centers, then tied into the city’s new crime center.

Today is National Voter Registration Day

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. “Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond”

5 quick and easy ways to be #VoteReady in North Carolina (News Blog)…

*If you’re eligible, register to vote. See How to Register for information on registering online (for NCDMV customers) or by completing and returning a North Carolina Voter Registration Application (fillable PDF).

*If you’re already registered, make sure your registration is accurate and up to date through the State Board’s Voter Search tool.

*If necessary, update your registration with your county board of elections. For more information, see Updating Registration.

*Know what elections are coming up for you. Upcoming Election and the State Board’s Local Voter Tool are the best places to find that information.

*Learn more about the elections process in North Carolina, including safeguards in place to ensure accurate elections, at Election Security. Sign up for the State Board’s press releases in the bottom left corner of ncsbe.gov. Questions? Contact the State Board at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections. https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2023/09/15/5-ways-be-voteready-north-carolina-national-voter-registration-day