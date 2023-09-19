“Route 60: The Biblical Highway”

A full length documentary in theaters nationwide TODAY (Tuesday, Sept 19).

From Nazareth to Beersheba, “Route 60” journeys where the prophets and Jesus traveled – bridging both Old Testament and New Testament history in Israel.

David Friedman and Mike Pompeo travel ‘Route 60’ – the ‘Biblical spine’ of Israel – walking on the very ground Abraham, Jacob, King David, and Jesus once walked. Discover the history and realize the hope along Route 60, the Biblical Highway.

In theaters all across the Piedmont Triad.

Locations / Show times… https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Route-60-The-Biblical-Highway