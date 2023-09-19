Blood donors needed

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 18 years old.

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross