ENCORE: TRANSLATOR TOUR in WELCOME

wdecker_wbfj
September 14, 2023

JOIN US for the ENCORE!

 

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 19th

NOON-1:00PM

KISER COUNTRY MERCANTILE & COFFEE SHOP

6157 Old U.S. Hwy 52

Welcome, NC

 

Come on by and see us…we’ve got something for you and we’d love to see you!

AND – something special from Kiser!

