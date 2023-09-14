ENCORE: TRANSLATOR TOUR in WELCOME
September 14, 2023
JOIN US for the ENCORE!
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 19th
NOON-1:00PM
KISER COUNTRY MERCANTILE & COFFEE SHOP
6157 Old U.S. Hwy 52
Welcome, NC
Come on by and see us…we’ve got something for you and we’d love to see you!
AND – something special from Kiser!
