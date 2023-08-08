Pro Life events with Salem Pregnancy

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is offering several life affirming pro-life events for the community.

Kimberly Jorgensen with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem shares more about LIFE 1:27 and LIFE-CON 2023.

LIFE 1:27 this Monday, August 14 at 6:30pm.

LIFE 1:27 is designed for adults (parents, grandparents, guardians, educators) in talking with their younger kids and teens about sex. No childcare provided. Date: Monday, August 14th at 6:30pm at Salem Pregnancy Care Center, 3001 Maplewood Avenue, WS. Pre-register at https://spcclife.org/life127/

Learn from Christian experts about how you can talk to your kids and teens about sex. Life 1:27 will be facilitated by Kimberly Jorgensen (Salem Pregnancy) and Dianna Lightfoot, President of the National Physicians Center. Dianna has done a great job compiling science-based information that educates parents and young adults about puberty, reproduction, sexuality, STDs, and the emotional and social issues attached to this topic in the context of truth that aligns with God’s original plan and purpose. Through technology, kids are seeing more, and many public schools are pushing agendas versus truth. This is just another reason why parents need to learn how to address these issues before their children learn it elsewhere. LIFE 1:27 is based on the scripture Genesis 1:27, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created them, male and female he created them.” https://spcclife.org/life127/

LIFECON 2023 on September 20

LifeCon is a pro-life conference presented by Salem Pregnancy aimed at raising up the next generation of life affirming advocates. While this event is aimed at middle school, high school and college students, but ALL are welcome to attend.

Our guest speaker is Kristan Hawkins who will share what science and the Bible say about life. Kristan Hawkins is a Christian, wife, mother, grassroots activist, author, speaker, Podcast host and a human rights advocate. President of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action. LifeCon 2023: Sept 20, 2023 at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons. Doors open at 6pm event starts at 6:30pm. https://spcclife.org/lifecon/

*Kimberly Jorgensen is Executive director of Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem. Their address is 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. 336.760.3680 www.spcclife.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 13, 2023)