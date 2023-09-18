Monday News for September 18, 2023

Today is National Cheeseburger day

Deals at participating restaurants including McDonalds, Wendy’s, Sonic, Burger King, etc. You may need their APP for additional savings.

*According to the Mayo Clinic, ‘portion control’ is a key factor in maintaining healthy eating habits and weight loss. That’s just one of the reasons that more adults are opting to order from the ‘kids menu’ at restaurants, to help save money and reduce portion sizes. https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/should-adults-order-kids-menu-some-tout-health-budget-benefits

Mayberry Days 2023 (Sept 18-24)

Celebrating all things related to the Andy Griffith show in downtown Mt Airy.

Schedule of events on the News Blog. www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html

Davidson County Agricultural Fair (in Lexington)

Today through Saturday (Sept 23). The fair will operate from 4-10:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Next Saturday (Sept 23) from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Admission: $6 (Children ages 4 and younger get in free). Parking is free in the two fair lots. https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/davidson-county-agricultural-fair-its-time-for-candy-apples-and-rollercoasters/article

Sam’s Club is offering a 12-month membership for teachers (60% savings) through September 30! SOURCE: Clark Howard

The Covid-19 pandemic altered the dating world for a while, resulting in a lull in proposals. Get ready for a spike in wedding proposals?

Wedding ‘engagements’ are expected to rebound in 2024, according to Signet (the largest jewelry company in the US).

*Signet owns Zales, Jared, Kay Jewelers, Blue Nile and Diamonds Direct.

The average coast of a wedding? Upwards to $30,000 dollars.

But you can spend much less than that by making strategic choices.

Check out the online wedding calculator from Nerdwallet, on the News Blog.

“There is HOPE after trauma” REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks). Dinner + Childcare provided / Minimal cost!

Kevin Ray (+28 year law enforcement officer in High Point) along with Chris O’Toole (facilitators) will facilitate the 12-week course.

This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center needs little girl’s clothing!

The need: Gently used 24 months to 2-T girls’ clothing, both for summer and winter.

Please drop off items by ringing the doorbell at the donation door at their location at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem. Thank you for your generosity!

Blood donors need: Blood supplies are a critical low…

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Fall Foliage Fridays on WBFJ!

Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

*Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Bonne

Fall begins next September 23, 2023.

*Peak Fall color for the High Country should be the week of October 15-20.

UPDATE: UNCANCELLED? Yes, the Raleigh Christmas Parade is back on.

However, the parade on Nov. 18 in downtown Raleigh will not have motorized vehicles or floats, according to Greater Raleigh Merchants Association.

The city of Raleigh had first refused to grant a permit to hold this year’s Christmas Parade in the state’s capitol after an 11 was struck and killed during the parade in last year.

‘You’re not going to win’? Former President Trump is still criticizing Republican candidates pushing abortion bans (with no exceptions). In a recent NBC news interview, Trump, who nominated three conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, wouldn’t say whether he prefers (abortion) bans at the state or federal levels. https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-abortion-2024-president-81373a7c8523db24f928d713ff90aa31

*Earlier this year, the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group said that it would not support any White House candidate who did not (at a minimum) support a 15-week federal abortion ban.

New this morning (PRAISE)

Five Americans wrongfully imprisoned in Iran for years have been released as part of a prisoner exchange agreement.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/americans-freed-prisoner-swap-iran-rcna105433