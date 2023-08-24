WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Joy Prom Winston-Salem 2023

Joy Prom Winston-Salem 2023

wbfj-verne
August 24, 2023

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community. This special event is happening Saturday, September 23 (6-9:30pm)at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom Executive Director Shelley Hundley and Gina Miller share more about the purpose as well as special dates of their upcoming Joy Prom event with Verne and Wally with the WBFJ Morning Show. Listen now…

*Over 240 guests have already registered with 350 total guest spaces available. Want to attend? Guest sign up ends this Sunday (August 27) at midnight! www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

Volunteers needed to serve at Joy Prom 2023
We need approximately 700 volunteers to make Joy Prom happen.
There are many different ways that people can volunteer from setup to cheering as guests enter the venue, food service, hosts and hostesses for our guests for the evening, cleanup and breakdown, etc.
Joy Prom is 100% free for all of our guests and caregivers. But, there are costs involved to actually hold Joy Prom every year.
To volunteer or donate: www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index?need_id=841195&need_init_id=2498&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=70142cdc-203e-47a1-b21f-4b06466b916e

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

CICI’S PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
August 24, 2023

Thursday News for August 24, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 24, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 23, 2023

Pastor Pete Kunkle reflects over 45 years

wbfj-verne
August 23, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 23, 2023

Wednesday News for August 23, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 23, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.