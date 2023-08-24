Joy Prom Winston-Salem 2023

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community. This special event is happening Saturday, September 23 (6-9:30pm)at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom Executive Director Shelley Hundley and Gina Miller share more about the purpose as well as special dates of their upcoming Joy Prom event with Verne and Wally with the WBFJ Morning Show. Listen now…

*Over 240 guests have already registered with 350 total guest spaces available. Want to attend? Guest sign up ends this Sunday (August 27) at midnight! www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

Volunteers needed to serve at Joy Prom 2023

We need approximately 700 volunteers to make Joy Prom happen.

There are many different ways that people can volunteer from setup to cheering as guests enter the venue, food service, hosts and hostesses for our guests for the evening, cleanup and breakdown, etc.

Joy Prom is 100% free for all of our guests and caregivers. But, there are costs involved to actually hold Joy Prom every year.

To volunteer or donate: www.facebook.com/joypromwinstonsalem/

https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index?need_id=841195&need_init_id=2498&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=70142cdc-203e-47a1-b21f-4b06466b916e