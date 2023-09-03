WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home ‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’ (SEPT 25)

‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’ (SEPT 25)

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2023

There is HOPE after trauma‘

REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

Listen to our conversation with Kevin Ray…

Kevin Ray (+28 year law enforcement officer in High Point) along with Chris O’Toole (facilitators) will facilitate a 12-week, faith-based ‘Trauma Healing Course for First Responders’ called ‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’
Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks).
Dinner + Childcare provided / Weekly course / Minimal cost!
rebootrecovery.com/responders/

Break free from trauma and change your life. The first to respond to the needs of others are often the last to seek help for themselves.
Start your journey of healing. If you or someone you love is suffering from the stress of the front lines, the time is now to break free from trauma and change your life.
Trauma changes you, no question. But how it changes you is partially determined by the choices you make after the trauma occurs.  Since 2011, REBOOT has helped countless first responders and their families find breakthrough in their battle against stress and trauma.
rebootrecovery.com/responders/

*As heard on WBFJ (September 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

FAITHFEST 2023 with Craig Church

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2023

‘The Ache for Meaning’ by Tommy Brown

wbfj-verne
September 3, 2023

Joytime 2023 Women’s Retreat

wbfj-verne
September 2, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 1, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 1, 2023

SUN@5 for Sept 03, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 1, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.