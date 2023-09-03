‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’ (SEPT 25)

There is HOPE after trauma‘

REBOOT First Responders is a 12-week, faith-based, course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma. This course is specifically designed for ‘first responders’ including (but not limited to) fire, police, EMS, 911 operator, ER personnel and corrections communities.

Listen to our conversation with Kevin Ray…

Kevin Ray (+28 year law enforcement officer in High Point) along with Chris O’Toole (facilitators) will facilitate a 12-week, faith-based ‘Trauma Healing Course for First Responders’ called ‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning Monday, September 25 (for 12 weeks).

Dinner + Childcare provided / Weekly course / Minimal cost!

Break free from trauma and change your life. The first to respond to the needs of others are often the last to seek help for themselves.

Start your journey of healing. If you or someone you love is suffering from the stress of the front lines, the time is now to break free from trauma and change your life.

Trauma changes you, no question. But how it changes you is partially determined by the choices you make after the trauma occurs. Since 2011, REBOOT has helped countless first responders and their families find breakthrough in their battle against stress and trauma.

