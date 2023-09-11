Flu, Covid-19, RSV: Tis the start of ‘virus’ season…

What is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19? Both are contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily – and can cause more severe illness in some people – than flu. Compared to people with flu, people infected with COVID-19 may take longer to show symptoms and may be contagious for longer periods of time.

Note: If you become sick: Stay home. Write down symptoms. See a doctor. Get tested. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

