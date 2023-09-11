WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Flu, Covid-19, RSV: Tis the start of ‘virus’ season…

Flu, Covid-19, RSV: Tis the start of ‘virus’ season…

wbfj-verne
September 11, 2023

What is the difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19?  Both are contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 seems to spread more easily – and can cause more severe illness in some people – than flu.  Compared to people with flu, people infected with COVID-19 may take longer to show symptoms and may be contagious for longer periods of time.

Note: If you become sick: Stay home. Write down symptoms. See a doctor. Get tested.    https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

 

Protecting against Covid-19…https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/about-covid-19.html

Healthy habits to help protect against Flu… https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/actions-prevent-flu.htm

 

Flu vs Covid-19 vs RSV…                  https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 11, 2023

‘Reboot Recovery for First Responders’ (SEPT 25)

wbfj-verne
September 11, 2023

Monday News for September 11, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 11, 2023

FAITHFEST 2023 with Craig Church

wbfj-verne
September 11, 2023

SUN@5 for Sept 10, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 10, 2023

Friday News

wdecker_wbfj
September 8, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.