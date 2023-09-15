WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Winston-Salem Fellows

Winston-Salem Fellows

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2023

“Successfully bridging the transition from college to career”

Ned Erickson, founding Director of the Winston-Salem Fellows, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the mission and purpose of the the faith-based program. Listen now…

 

The ‘Winston-Salem Fellows’ is a 9-month experience designed to help young adults (ages 22-26)“successfully bridge the transition from college to career as men and women prepared to live lives
of passion and purpose through Jesus Christ”

‘Doing life together’
Vision: “To inspire and equip a rising generation of leaders to embrace the reality of who they are, to live their faith seamlessly in all areas, and to participate in things that are greater than themselves”
www.wsfellows.com

Winston-Salem Fellows is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (September 2023)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 17, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
September 15, 2023

FAITHFEST 2023 with Craig Church

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2023

‘Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2023

ENCORE: TRANSLATOR TOUR in WELCOME

wdecker_wbfj
September 15, 2023

LIFE CON 2023 (Salem Pregnancy)

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2023

Friday News for September 15, 2023

wbfj-verne
September 15, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.