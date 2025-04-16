SUN@5: Happy Camper Week 2025 Re-Visited

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 20, 2025)…

Grab some shorts, extra sunscreen and a baseball cap!

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2025 (re-visited) Representatives from FIVE ‘local Christian camps’ will share what makes their camp unique. Themes for the summer. Plus, needs and prayer points as summer camp approaches!

Learn more about the FIVE ‘local Christian camps’ that were featured on the WBFJ Morning Show (back in March).

Camp Caraway near Asheboro

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

Camp Mount Shepherd near Asheboro

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

Carolina Bible Camp near Mocksville

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2025

Monday (March 24)

Camp Caraway near Asheboro (Caraway Conference Center and Camps) http://www.caraway.org/

‘Faith. Adventure. Growth’

Camp director Mark Moore shares more about Camp Caraway’s theme this summer “Race of Faith” (Hebrews 12:1).

One of their biggest needs this summer is volunteer nurses.

Tuesday (March 25)

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county https://www.camphanes.org/

Amelia Johnson shares more about the fun and excitement at YMCA Camp Hanes, ‘the 400 (plus) acre Memory Maker.’ Camp Hanes has spaces available for their summer Day Camps.

Come check out YMCA Camp Hanes during their ‘Open House’ on Sunday, April 6, from 2:30-4:30pm.

Wednesday (March 26)

Camp Mount Shepherd (Mount Shepherd Retreat Center) near Asheboro https://www.mtshepherd.org/

Souls Restored. Hearts Strengthened. Lives Transformed.

*Christina Gibbs (executive director) shares more about Mount Shepherd’s overnight and day camps offered during the month of July. Oh, and their Night Owls Camp experience sounds so cool!

Thursday (March 27)

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons https://www.campmerriwood.net/

‘Finding and Pursuing Life in Jesus’

Terry Covington with Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons shares more about their "Christmas" theme for the summer!

Friday (March 28)

Carolina Bible Camp and Retreat Center in Mocksville https://carolinabiblecamp.org/

‘The best part of summer for over 60 years’

CBC seeks to create a community of campers and volunteer staff dedicated to knowing and sharing the love of Christ. Supported and run by the Churches of Christ, meaning we love acapella singing and learning the Bible together.

Cassie King, executive director, shares more.