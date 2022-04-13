REZ ROLLS
A fun Easter treat that teaches children (and adults) the real reason behind the celebration of Easter. These Resurrection rolls (symbolic of the empty tomb) are so easy to make and absolutely delicious!
Great activity for the kids or grandkids.
Details https://www.yummyhealthyeasy.com/easter-resurrection-rolls/
