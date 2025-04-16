Silent Wednesday = Sacred Silence

Holy Week Timeline Some call it Spy Day or Silent Wednesday.

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on this Wednesday. But behind the scenes Judas was actively working with the Sanhedrin (the corrupt Jewish leaders) for an opportunity to betray Jesus. The betrayal was motivated by a promise of thirty pieces of silver, the equivalent to 4 months wages.

The reality is that people let us down, even betray us. But be encouraged in the silence.

“Let this Holy Week ‘dismantle’ everything that isn’t about eternal things. The Wednesday of Holy Week can either be “Spy Wednesday,” where our preparations for Easter betray Jesus, to buy what isn’t really worth it. Or our Wednesday of Holy Week can be “Silent Wednesday” — where we quiet our hearts and retreat into the sacred silence and beauty of God.

–Ann Voskamp, Christian blogger, author and speaker

https://annvoskamp.com/2023/04/why-holy-week-wednesday-really-matters-how-to-have-a-silent-wednesday-instead-of-a-judas-spy-wednesday-2/.

“At the same time the Spirit also helps us in our weakness, because we don’t know how to pray for what we need. But the Spirit intercedes along with our groans that cannot be expressed in words. The one who searches our hearts (God) knows what the Spirit has in mind. The Spirit intercedes for God’s people. We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God…”

Romans 8:26 – 28 God’s Word Translation