Jamie Fore, Deputy Director of Forsyth County 911 shares more about National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show).

Listen now…

It’s National ‘Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week. 911 dispatchers are the first point of contact for the public in emergencies. They receive calls, gather information, and coordinate responses from law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. Thank you!

www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667