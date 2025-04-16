Wednesday Word

Today is Holy Wednesday, also called Spy Wednesday because it was on Wednesday of Holy Week that Judas betrayed Jesus. Spy Wednesday is a significant reminder of the betrayal, greed, and darkness that led to Jesus’ suffering—but also of God’s ultimate plan to bring redemption through the cross.

Zechariah 11:12-13: “I told them, ‘If you think it best, give me my pay; but if not, keep it.” So they paid me thirty pieces of silver. And the Lord said to me, ‘Throw it to the potter’—the handsome price at which they valued me! So I took the thirty pieces of silver and threw them to the potter at the house of the Lord.”

This verse, predicted hundreds of years before, shows even the exact amount by which the religious leaders would pay Judas to betray Jesus.

Matthew 26:14-16: “Then one of the Twelve—the one called Judas Iscariot—went to the chief priests and asked, ‘What are you willing to give me if I deliver him over to you?” So they counted out for him thirty pieces of silver. From then on, Judas watched for an opportunity to hand him over.” https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/easter/why-is-the-wednesday-of-holy-week-called-spy-wednesday.html

The foretelling of the betrayal of Jesus is another prophecy that happened as said.

It brings me to the most recent post that I love of the empty tomb with the caption of Christmas was the Promise, Easter is the Proof!!!!!!

As believers in Jesus, Christ followers, Easter is our most revered and celebrated day. Without Easter, we would all be lost, without hope or the promise of Heaven. The shed blood of Jesus on that cross, His death and resurrection, is the difference maker for you and me and all that have and will come to acknowledge their sin and their need of Jesus as Lord and Savior!!!

The other day, one of our fill-in UPS drivers stopped in. It had been a while since I had seen him. He could be my grandson, with his infectious smile and great personality. Ron had dropped by, and the three of us were catching up. The conversation was all over the place, but we landed at retirement and aging. He was jokingly saying I have at least 30 more years. I laughed and said, I have a couple more. He looked at me quizzically. I said, “You see this banner, it indicated that I was 65.” He said “no way. What is your secret?”

I said, “You want to know?” He said, “Yes, what is your secret.” I said, “Jesus!!!!! Jesus is the difference.” I told him that if I looked like I lived all the years before Jesus arrested my soul and saved me, I would look weathered and worn, and I might not even be here. Jesus is the One who restored what the enemy had stolen. It led us to a great conversation about the need for the Savior!!! I pray for that young man. He has started attending a local church, and I pray that he will find Jesus. When I went back to my desk, I heard a song for the first time, and my hands went up in praise of Jesus. You might want to take a listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3VNw2SSkNo

I love the opportunity to share what Jesus has done in my life in hopes that it may be a seed, a watering, something Jesus can use in another’s life so that they may come to know Him. He doesn’t need us because Holy Spirit is the one who draws anyone to Jesus. I am thankful that He desires to use each of as tools in His hands to bring Himself glory!!!!

Easter is a perfect time to tell your story!!!! People are more open to listening this time of year than many others. Join me and tell your story of Him loving you so much that He gave his own life while we were still sinners. Proclaim the truth of His love!!!! There is a lost and dying world in need of a Savior!!!!!!!

Praise, Honor, and Glory be to Jesus, our Risen Savior!!!!!

On another note, I want to let you know about our 2025 Sharathon, May 14-16! We are thankful for the opportunity we have been given to share the Good News and Love of Jesus as your local contemporary Christian station for almost 31 years. During Sharathon, we raise our funding for the year. Thank you to all that have sown into the ministry of WBFJ!!!!! This year it is all about YOU!!!! Please reach out and share your stories with us so we can share with others how God has used WBFJ in your lives: bonnie@wbfj.fm, live@wbfj.fm!!!!

We are grateful for our WBFJ family!!!!!!!

Love & Blessings,

bonnie