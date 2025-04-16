Wednesday, News for April 16, 2025

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Holy Week Timeline for Wednesday. Some call it Spy Day or Silent Wednesday.

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on this Wednesday. But behind the scenes Judas was actively working with the Sanhedrin (the corrupt Jewish leaders) for an opportunity to betray Jesus. The betrayal was motivated by a promise of thirty pieces of silver, the equivalent to 4 months wages.

The reality is that people let us down, even betray us. But be encouraged in the silence.

“Let this Holy Week ‘dismantle’ everything that isn’t about eternal things. The Wednesday of Holy Week can either be “Spy Wednesday,” where our preparations for Easter betray Jesus, to buy what isn’t really worth it. Or our Wednesday of Holy Week can be “Silent Wednesday” — where we quiet our hearts and retreat into the sacred silence and beauty of God.

–Ann Voskamp, Christian blogger, author and speaker

https://annvoskamp.com/2023/04/why-holy-week-wednesday-really-matters-how-to-have-a-silent-wednesday-instead-of-a-judas-spy-wednesday-2/.

Reflection from Romans 8…

“At the same time the Spirit also helps us in our weakness, because we don’t know how to pray for what we need. But the Spirit intercedes along with our groans that cannot be expressed in words. The one who searches our hearts (God) knows what the Spirit has in mind. The Spirit intercedes for God’s people. We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God…” Romans 8:26 – 28 God’s Word Translation

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Greensboro Science Center on Lawndale = 10am – 2:30pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / Davie Medical Center (Hwy 801) = 1– 5:30pm

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Finch Auditorium on Unity Street in Thomasville = 8:30am – 1:30pm

Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2 – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

April is Child Advocate Month

Learn more about volunteering with North Carolina Guardian ad Litem

by calling 1-800-982-4041 or click www.volunteerforgal.org

Praise!! Josh Sullivan has been rescued. The missionary pastor to South Africa who was abducted last week – is safe. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-pastor-josh-sullivan-abducted-at-gunpoint-in-south-africa-rescued-in-shootout-authorities-say/

Real eggs too expensive? No problem.

How about the Jet-Puffed ‘marshmallow dying kit’.

The first-of-its-kind marshmallow color dying kit costs around $2 dollars at www.Walmart.com

Think of it as an Easter egg alternative? https://www.scrippsnews.com/life/holidays-and-celebrations/jet-puffed-creates-marshmallow-dying-kits-as-an-affordable-alternative-to-easter-eggs

It’s National ‘Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week

…also known as 911 dispatchers, they are the first point of contact for the public in emergencies. They receive calls, gather information, and coordinate responses from law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. Thank you! https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667

Thanks to Mr Jamie Fore, Deputy Director of Forsyth County 911 for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show sharing more about National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667

Free Leaf Mulch for residents in Forsyth.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis starting this Friday (April 18).

The Free Leaf Mulch giveaway will continue over the next few Saturdays – April 19, April 26 and May 3 – while supplies last during the hours of 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility on Northstar Drive in Rural Hall.

Operators will be available to help load your vehicle.

You must bring a tarp to fully cover your mulch before leaving the site.

Updates at https://www.cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal

Both the IRS and the state of North Carolina (Department of Revenue) are providing some ‘tax filing relief’ because of Hurricane Helene.

According to the IRS, an automatic May 1st tax filing ‘extension’ is applicable to taxpayers from nine states (including North Carolina) who were affected by FEMA disaster declarations. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.wral.com/consumer/5onyourside/helene-north-carolinians-tax-extension-deadline-may-2025/

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/taxes/irs-extends-2025-tax-deadline-least-9-states-see-list-rcna201186

The NC- DMV has extended hours at 42 offices across North Carolina.

Several locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am including DMV offices in Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

BTW: Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

To determine if your North Carolina driver’s license or ID is a Real ID, look for a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. *A REAL ID is completely optional. https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx

Wink Martindale, the host of such hit game shows as “Gambit” and “Tic-Tac-Dough”, passed away on Tuesday after a yearlong battle with lymphoma. Wink was 91.

Martindale is credited with one of the first recorded TV interviews with a young Elvis Presley in 1956 on Martindale’s TV show, “Top Ten Dance Party.”

https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/wink-martindale-genial-game-show-host-early-tv-120846992