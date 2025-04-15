Tuesday, News for April 15, 2025

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollenhttps://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Holy Week Timeline for Tuesday.

Today our journey takes Jesus and his disciples back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

“Jesus proclaiming…

‘The stone that the builders rejected, has now become the cornerstone.

This is the Lord’s doing, and it is wonderful to see.’

-Mark 12:10-12 NLT as prophesied in Psalm 118:22 + Isaiah 28

Takeaway: “Christ the cornerstone” signifies that Jesus is the foundational and essential element upon which God’s plan for salvation and the church are built.

*Follow Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week – https://wbfj.fm/holy-week-passion-week-timeline/

Today is April 15th …Tax filing day. Both the IRS and the state of North Carolina (Department of Revenue) are providing some ‘relief’ because of Hurricane Helene.

According to the IRS, an automatic May 1st tax filing ‘extension’ is applicable to taxpayers from nine states (including North Carolina) who were affected by FEMA disaster declarations.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Tax Day Deals from Krispy Kreme, Burger King and more…

It’s National ‘Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week

…also known as 911 dispatchers, they are the first point of contact for the public in emergencies. They receive calls, gather information, and coordinate responses from law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. Thank you!!!

End of Watch = April 13, 2025

The Davidson County 9-1-1 Center is dealing with an unexpected loss – one of their own. Telecommunicator Laura Everhart (formerly Slack) passed away on Sunday. Laura was named the agency’s Employee of the Year in 2024.

Please keep Laura’s husband (Randy) their precious family in your prayers. (POST)

Some good news: Church attendance is rebounding?

While church attendance has been steadily declining for years, preliminary data from the Barna Group suggests “a potential uptick in weekly church attendance”. *Interesting fact: Since 2022, men have consistently shown higher weekly church attendance rates than women. https://cbn.com/news/us/signs-hope-christianity-america-new-survey-reveals?utm_source

Please continue to pray for the Sullivan family. Josh Sullivan, church-planting missionaries in South Africa, was abducted at gunpoint by (several) men last Thursday evening.

In a separate story from Christian Post…

Months before Josh was abducted from his church in the impoverished Motherwell township in South Africa last Thursday, Josh was robbed of his wallet by a young neighborhood man. Josh recounted the robbery during a sermon at Tri-City Baptist Church back in late December. Josh said that members of the community offered to put the thief to death – on his behalf – after he was caught. But Josh forgave the young man and used the opportunity to preach the Gospel to the South African community instead…

Sad news: 17-year-old Will Turner lost his life driving to his senior prom on Saturday!

Local pastors and grief counselors have been available this week for students and staff at North Stokes High School to help them cope with the loss of a classmate.

Will was described by his foster mom and close friends as a loving person, a friend to all and an avid outdoorsman. He wasn’t the type to go to prom, but this year was different,

*Hours before the accident, Will spent time with his grandmother at a Burger King – where he found a rock with the words “I’m ready” painted on it.

Will thought it was fitting for the occasion and even took a picture with it — dressed in his tux and ‘ready to go to prom’. Will’s family is wondering if God had another meaning behind that “I’m ready” rock…

Note: The large ‘rock’ in front of North Stokes campus will be painted in memory of Will.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend for funeral expenses and a headstone.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend for funeral expenses and a headstone.

The family said any leftover funds will be put toward a scholarship fund to support a 2025 graduate from North Stokes High School who might not have the funds to continue their education.

Perfect season: The top-ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team is now 33-0 overall and 13-0 in league play. Next up is the ACC Tournament. The Demon Deacons are the top seed and will play in Friday’s quarterfinals at 3:30pm at Cary Tennis Park.

The NC- DMV has extended hours at 42 offices across North Carolina.

Several locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am including DMV offices in Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

BTW: Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

To determine if your North Carolina driver's license or ID is a Real ID, look for a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. *A REAL ID is completely optional.

April is Child Advocate Month

Learn more about volunteering with North Carolina Guardian ad Litem

by calling 1-800-982-4041 or click www.volunteerforgal.org