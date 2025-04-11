Passion Week (Timeline)

Timeline: From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday.

Daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week

Psalm Sunday The Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem

A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” “Hosanna in the highest heaven!” When Jesus entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred and asked, “Who is this?” The crowds answered, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth in Galilee.” Matthew 21:1-11

Monday ‘Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple’

“Truly I tell you,” Jesus replied, “if you have faith and do not doubt, not only will you do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ it will happen. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask in prayer.”

Matthew 21:12-22

Tuesday Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

*The tumultuous events of Tuesday and the Olivet Discourse are recorded in Matthew 21:23–24:51, Mark 11:20–13:37, Luke 20:1–21:36, and John 12:20–38.

Wednesday ‘Spy Day’

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

Maundy Thursday. Passover / Betrayal

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus. *Thursday’s events are recorded in all four Gospels. Matthew 26:17–75, Mark 14:12-72, Luke 22:7-62, and John 13:1-38. Washing of the disciples’ feet and the Last Supper

‘Maundy’ can be translated as ‘mandate’ or ‘command’

Jesus said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

Good Friday ‘Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus’

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning. Friday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:1-62, Mark 15:1-47, Luke 22:63-23:56, and John 18:28-19:37.

When they came to the place called The Skull, they crucified Him there, along with the criminals, one on His right and the other on His left. Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up His garments by casting lots. Luke 23:33-34

Saturday ‘The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial’

*Saturday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:62-66, Mark 16:1, Luke 23:56, and John 19:40.

“For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And the ransom he paid was not mere gold or silver. He paid for you with the precious lifeblood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God.”

-1 Peter 1:18-19, NLT

Resurrection Sunday “He has risen, He has indeed”

THE most important event of our Christian faith.

*Sunday’s events are recorded in Matthew 28:1-13, Mark 16:1-14, Luke 24:1-49, and John 20:1-23.

“The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead…

So the women hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them. “Greetings,” he said. They came to him, clasped his feet and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” Matthew 28: 5-7, 8-10

‘Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Matthew 28:18-20

Resources

What Happened During the Final Week of Jesus?https://www.biblicalfoundations.org/the-final-week-of-jesus/

Holy Week explained (Crosswalk) https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/easter/what-is-holy-week.html

Harmony of the Gospels during Holy Week: https://www.esv.org/resources/esv-global-study-bible/chart-40-04/

http://www.jesus.org/death-and-resurrection/holy-week-and-passion/a-time-line-of-the-passion-week.html

Easter Activities for the Whole Family (Focus on the Family) https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/holy-week-and-easter-activities-for-the-whole-family/