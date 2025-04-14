Monday, News for April 14, 2025

Allergy Alert: ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE (HIGH), GRASS and WEED pollen for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Holy Week Timeline for Monday ‘Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple’

“Truly I tell you,” Jesus replied, “if you have faith and do not doubt, not only will you do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, ‘Be lifted up and thrown into the sea,’ it will happen. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask in prayer.” Matthew 21:12-22

Insight: Jesus cursing the fig tree is a symbolic act representing the spiritual barrenness of Israel and the impending judgment on them, particularly the temple leaders. The fig tree is depicted as having leaves but no fruit – signifying the outward ‘piety’ of Israel’s religious leaders without genuine spiritual fruitfulness. https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/jesus-curse-fig-tree/

April 15: Tax filing day is Tuesday. According to the IRS, taxpayers in the entire state of North Carolina have until May 1, 2025, to file their 2023 tax returns.

*May 1 is also the deadline for filing 2024 tax returns and paying any tax due.

Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County remains closed to the public.

The original bridge to the park was washed away during Helene. Still, the town of Chimney Rock along with the state of North Carolina are hopeful that Chimney Rock state park will be ‘partially accessible’ by Memorial Day.

The NC- DMV has extended hours at 42 offices across North Carolina.

Several locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am including DMV offices in Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

Real ID: Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

At the Box Office…

(#1) “A Minecraft Movie” still dominating the box office for a second week in theaters.

(#2 in its opening weekend) “The King of Kings” (Angel Studios) animated Biblical film loosely inspired by famed author Charles Dickens’ classic novel ‘The Life of Our Lord’.

(#6) “The Chosen: The Last Supper- Part 3 in theaters nationwide.

Actually, “The Chosen: The Last Supper (Parts 1, 2 and 3) are in theaters now.

Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

Please continue to pray for the Sullivan family.

Josh Sullivan and his family are church-planting missionaries in South Africa.

Josh was abducted at gunpoint by (several) men last Thursday evening.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, April 14, 2025

Oak Ridge Methodist Church in Oak Ridge = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church on North Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church on Hwy 158 in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm

Fairfield Community Church on Hwy 62 in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Former Representative Mark Walker has been tapped as Ambassador-at-Large for the Office of International Religious Freedom. The Office “promotes universal respect for freedom of religion or belief for all as a core objective of U.S. foreign policy.” Walker represented North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District from 2014 to 2020. https://myfox8.com/news/national/trump-appoints-former-north-carolina-congressman-to-lead-office-of-international-religious-freedom/

New this morning. After more than 32 years as an academic medicine leader, Dr Julie Freischlag will retire at the end of 2025 as CEO and chief academic officer of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Baptist Hospital). Concluding her 38-year career as a practicing vascular surgeon. Freischlag also served as dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine from February 2018 to February 2023.

“It’s against my nature to slow down, but this is the right time (for retirement),” Freischlag said. “While I will greatly miss this organization, I look forward to spending more time with my family and my grandchildren, traveling and staying busy with the many hobbies I enjoy. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2025/04/freischlag-to-retire-at-end-of-2025

“…John saw Jesus coming toward him and said,

“Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” John 1:29

CBN: Passover is a Jewish festival that lasts for eight days.

This year, Passover began at sundown Saturday, April 12, and ends on April 20. Passover celebrates God’s mighty power, protection, and provision that freed the Israelites from Egyptian captivity. God gave specific instructions to His people on how to celebrate and remember their deliverance from slavery (Exodus 12).

Today, Passover is celebrated with a special meal called a Seder, which includes unleavened bread and other symbolic foods intended for the Jewish people to remember specific parts of the exodus and God’s deliverance.

As we just celebrated Easter, we are reminded that as a Jewish man, Jesus celebrated the Passover festival with His disciples the night He was betrayed (The Last Supper). Jesus knew, but His disciples did not understand, that He was going to be the Passover Lamb that year and for all time. In God’s great wisdom and plan, God chose that Passover to carry out His great plan for our salvation through His Son, Jesus Christ. Jesus is the only true sacrificial Passover lamb for all of God’s people. He was led to the slaughter (Isaiah 53:7), dying on our behalf (Romans 5:8-9), serving as the once-for-all-time sacrifice—allowing us to be in true community and relationship with our Father God

REZ ROLLS (Video from CBN / 700 Club)

