Jesus, the ultimate ‘Passover Lamb’

“…John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” John 1:29

Passover is a Jewish festival that lasts for eight days.

This year, Passover began at sundown on Saturday, April 12, and ends on April 20. Passover celebrates God’s mighty power, protection, and provision that freed the Israelites from Egyptian captivity. God gave specific instructions to His people on how to celebrate and remember their deliverance from slavery (Exodus 12).

Today, Passover is celebrated with a special meal called a Seder, which includes unleavened bread and other symbolic foods intended for the Jewish people to remember specific parts of the exodus and God’s deliverance.

As we just celebrated Easter, we are reminded that as a Jewish man, Jesus celebrated the Passover festival with His disciples the night He was betrayed (The Last Supper).

Jesus knew, but His disciples did not understand, that He was going to be the Passover Lamb that year and for all time. In God’s great wisdom and plan, God chose that Passover to carry out His great plan for our salvation through His Son, Jesus Christ.

Jesus is the only true sacrificial Passover lamb for all of God’s people. He was led to the slaughter (Isaiah 53:7), dying on our behalf (Romans 5:8-9), serving as the once-for-all-time sacrifice—allowing us to be in true community and relationship with our Father God

REZ ROLLS (Video from CBN / 700 Club)

https://secure.cbn.com/partners/video/premiumcontent/cbn/easterwithcbnfamily/springrecipes/607729

Source: CBN News / the 700 Club