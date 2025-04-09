Seeds of Hope (Sun@5)

This week on Sunday @ 5, our weekly public affairs podcast…

Jana Elliot shares with Verne (WBFJ) about Seeds of Hope. The mission of Seeds of Hope is to break generational patterns of abuse, neglect, and dependency through various programs for at-risk, in foster care, or adopted children – ages kindergarten through eighth grade.

Seeds of Hope’s anchor verse is Jeremiah 29:11 NIV “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Seeds of Hope offers a Mentorship program, Summer Camps and Christmas Angel program for underserved kids and their families.

Seeds of Hope (no cost) Summer Day Camps

Nurturing spiritual, physical, and emotional growth for foster, adopted, and at-risk kids grades K-8 at no cost. ‘Seeds of Hope’ (no-cost) Summer Camps coming up in June and July 2025.

Week One (King) June 9 at Chestnut Grove Middle (Stokes)

Week Two (Pilot Mountain) June 23 at Pilot Mt Middle (Surry)

Week Three (East Bend) July 7 at Forbush Middle (Yadkin)

Seeds of Hope Summer Camp theme is “Freedom” based on the verse from John 8:36 NLT “So if the Son sets you free, you are truly free”

