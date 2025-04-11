Friday, News for April 11, 2025

Expect ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen thru the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Tax filing day (April 15) is this Tuesday.

Please continue to pray for the Sullivan family. Josh Sullivan and his family are church-planting missionaries in South Africa. Josh was abducted at gunpoint by (several) men on Thursday evening. UPDATE early Friday morning: “Josh is still missing. The rest of the family (Meagan and their kids) are safe. The car used in the abduction has been recovered. And police are following a lead.” Source: missionary friend nearby, Jeremy-Rebekah Hall

https://www.theherald.co.za/news/2025-04-11-motherwell-missionary-pastor-kidnapped-during-church/?fbclid

*The couple’s ‘sending’ church is Fellowship Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee

https://sullivansinsouthafrica.weebly.com/

Uber has released its annual “Lost & Found Index”.

Common ‘forgotten’ items accidentally left behind during an Uber ride that always make the list include mobile phones, keys, and wallets.

Most unusual items left behind this past year? A mannequin with human hair, a chainsaw, Shrek ears, divorce papers, a DJ mixing board…even a live turtle!

*New York City was named the most forgetful, followed by Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The most common time for items to be left behind- between 11pm and midnight.

How to Recover Lost Items? Riders can use the Uber app to report a lost item and contact the driver. Note: A $20 dollar curtesy fee may be charged to compensate the driver for returning the item…https://www.cbsnews.com/news/uber-most-unique-lost-and-found-items-2025/

Today is 8-Track Tape Day

The 8-track tape was popular from the mid-1960s until the late 1980s, until the cassette dominated music on the go! The 8-track was created so people could play music in their cars. What a deal: 8-Track tapes typically sold for $2 to 3 dollars at the time.

BTW: The Beatles Greatest Hits on 8 Track sold for a whopping $4.97 in 1970.

High Point University is looking for a new head basketball coach. After the most successful basketball season in the Division One history at HPU, coach Alan Huss will become the “Head Coach in Waiting” at Creighton University, his old alma mater. www.hpu.edu

A Community Recruitment event hosted by the Winston-Salem Police Department happening this Saturday (April 12) from 10am – 2pm at the Beaty Training Center (1200 N. Patterson Ave). Event parking will be available at Two Cities Church.

The event offers a behind-the-scenes look at careers in law enforcement.

Food trucks will be on-site (for purchase).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_26b2bd0d-57e5-4e12-b28a-e78c0f10e6b8.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, April 11, 2025

Greensboro Day School on Lawndale Drive, Greensboro = 9am – 1:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local baseball: Winston-Salam DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers thru Sunday.

First pitch tonight thru Saturday at 6:30pm. Sunday’s game = 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Statewide flu deaths have exceed 500, according to the State Health Department’s dashboard update on Wednesday. This is a 16-year high…

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_b1db183e-b04a-4d13-aa7e-3b312993e60a.html

An investigation continues into that deadly sightseeing helicopter crash into the Hudson River off the New Jersey shoreline on Thursday afternoon, claiming the lives of six people- a family of five from Spain as well as the pilot on board.

Social Security’s acting commissioner recently said – out loud – what many beneficiaries are thinking these days — the agency’s telephone customer service “Stinks”. “We need to show how bad we (are) on the telephone so we can understand the problems,” acting commissioner Leland Dudek told agency executives at an operational meeting last month. Some 48 million calls have been made to Social Security since the start of the fiscal year in October. In March alone, the agency received 10.4 million calls, the highest volume in seven years.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/10/politics/social-security-phone-customer-service/index.html?utm

In Deuteronomy 6:4-9, God commands Israel to write His words

on the doorposts (or ‘mezuzah’) of their homes, ultimately taking God’s Word to ‘heart’.

God wants us to love Him with all our heart, soul, and strength.

This Sunday is Palm Sunday. The Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem

“A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” “Hosanna in the highest heaven!” When Jesus entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred and asked, “Who is this?” The crowds answered, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth in Galilee.” Matthew 21:1-11

Follow along with Jesus and the disciples during Passion Week

