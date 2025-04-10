Thursday, News for April 10, 2025

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE (HIGH), GRASS and WEED pollen https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Tax filing day (April 15) next Tuesday.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West 1st Street, WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

Jerry Long YMCA on S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road, Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Hands and Hearts 2025 Reception and Dinner supporting the Salvation Army serving the Greater Winston-Salem area THIS EVENING @ 5:30pm

Location: Ken Carlson Red Shield Youth Center (formerly known as the Boys & Girls Club) on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem. Tonight’s theme: “Hope in Action”

Keynote speaker: Dave Clawson, former Head Football Coach with Wake Forest University

For more information: www.SalvationArmyWS.org or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/salarmyws/#

Forever price-hike? The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a rate increase – sending the cost of a first-class stamp to 78 cents (up from the current cost of 73 cents).

If approved, the postal increases would take effect July 13.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/cost-of-us-postage-stamp-rcna200541

Local baseball: Winston-Salam DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers thru Sunday.

First pitch tonight thru Saturday at 6:30pm. Sunday’s game = 2pm. www.wsdash.com

“Dog Day Adventures” is a program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Take an adoptable dog out for an ‘adventure’. Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure.

You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older. Call 336-703-2480.

Ron Wellman, former Wake Forest athletics director, will be inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame. Wellman retired in 2019 after 27 years at Wake Forest guiding the Demon Deacons through several transition periods in the ACC.

BTW: Wellman was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 and was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame last year (2024).

https://journalnow.com/sports/article_2b85bf50-5b6d-4951-a322-665e9fa1fd7c.html

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car? The experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean, especially on the outside. Newer model vehicles have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

Southern Lunch in Lexington is celebrating its 100th year of business in 2025.

Southern Lunch has experienced some challenges through the years. Back in 2007, a lightning strike started a fire that destroyed the building. It took over a year to rebuild and reopen. *On Monday, owner Herb Lohr walked into his restaurant Southern Lunch to discover the roof on one end of the dining room had collapsed.

After a survey of the damage by Swing Construction on Tuesday afternoon, Southern Lunch is open – and using its two larger dining spaces to the left of the entry.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/part-of-the-roof-at-lexingtons-southern-lunch-caved-into-dining-area-monday/article_d13b8875-b353-5d67-b58a-be44ba5a4d61.html?

Stranded in the Caribbean?

Maria Fraterrigo and her “emotional support” parrot named ‘Plucky’ are ‘stuck’ in Puerto Rico because Frontier Airlines won’t fly THEM back home to New York.

Maria and Plucky were allowed to travel out of JFK International Airport, but now the airline is refusing to let her and Plucky back on board for the return flight.

Frontier’s website says “small household birds” may be carried on flights within the United States (what about the US territory of Puerto Rico?).

Actually, the airline later told her that was their mistake and she should have never been allowed to bring the bird in the first place. Maria’s son, who booked the plane ticket, says he was never told there were exclusions to what types of birds passengers could bring.

Praying for a safe return for Miss Maria and Plucky!

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/09/travel/woman-denied-boarding-with-her-parrot/index.html

What’s that ‘beeping’ noise? Frontier flight 4708 was grounded at Washington Dulles International airport on Wednesday after a beeping noise was heard from the cargo hold.

The aircraft was parked away from the main terminal while it underwent a “precautionary security search”, and later CLEARED by police, according to a statement from the airport. The FAA is investigating the incident.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/09/travel/frontier-airlines-flight-beeping-dulles/index.html?

Spring Job Fair this morning from 10am – noon

Davidson-Davie Community College (Davidson Campus / Brinkley Gym) in Thomasville.

Explore career options in a variety of industry areas. Bring your resume, your optimism and your questions.

View this year’s participating employers at: https://www.davidsondavie.edu/…/career…/job-fair/