wbfj-verne
February 3, 2025

February is Heart Health Awareness Month

 Nearly 1 in 2 adults has high blood pressure.                        Yet only about 1 in 4 has their (high) blood pressure under control.  If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can increase a person’s risk for heart disease, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, pregnancy complications, and cognitive decline later in life.

FACT: Every 40 seconds, someone in the US experiences a heart attack.

 CDC: 7 Strategies to Live a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle

https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/resources/infographic/hearthealth.htm

 

Dr Laura Torres with Novant Health shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Moring Show) about the warning signs and risk factors of a heart attack. Symptoms of heart attack are NOT the same for women and men. And the importance of wellness visits.

 Risk factors and symptoms of heart attack https://www.novanthealth.org/services/heart–vascular/conditions/heart-failure/

How to check your heart health (Novant) https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/search?q=heart

 

