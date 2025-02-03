Monday News for February 03, 2025

More winter weather? That ground hog (Punxsutawney Phil) saw his shadow on Sunday predicting six more weeks of winter weather. BTW: There are 45 days till Spring (March 20). The Triad will experience above normal temperatures again this week! Average HIGH for today is 51 degrees…

New: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars. The grants are available for businesses who make up to $2.5 million dollars annually. Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental cleanup, rents or mortgages, employee retention and hiring, and more.

Businesses can apply via an online portal. Applications will be open till Feb. 21.

https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

The state is also awarding two groups with grants to fund housing repairs. Habitat for Humanity NC and Baptists on Mission will both receive $3 million dollars.

The program is a joint effort between the state and Dogwood Health Trust, an Asheville-based nonprofit, according to Governor Josh Stein.

https://ncnewsline.com/briefs/western-nc-small-businesses-can-now-apply-for-new-30m-grant-program/

What to buy: Deep Discounts for February (Clark Howard)

Flat screen TVs. Leftover chocolate (after Feb 14).

Winter clothing items. Home goods / Mattresses.

*Presidents’ Day is Monday, Feb 17 https://clark.com/save-money/february-deals/?

Job Fairs. The High Point Rockers will hold two seasonal job fairs this week at the Catalyst Club, on 214 Lindsay Street in High Point.

Tuesday (Feb 4) from 4 – 7pm. Thursday (Feb 6) from 3 – 6pm.

Job-seekers needed for part-time seasonal positions that run from April thru October.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid state ID.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/employment/high-point-rockers-february-hiring-seasonal-jobs/

NASCAR: Chase Elliott taking the checkered flag last night during the ‘big’ race during the ‘Cook Out’ Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

“Fans from 44 states and five countries snapped up the 17,000 or so tickets for a chance to watch up close superstar drivers bump and grind their way around Bowman Gray’s flat quarter-mile oval”, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nascar–cookout-clash/article_

CCM artists winning Grammy Awards…

*CeCe Winans taking home TWO Grammy awards last night including “Best Gospel Album” for More Than This and “Best CCM Performance/Song” for her collaboration on “That’s My King.”

*Also, singer/songwriter DOE winning a Grammy for “Best CCM Album” with her project ‘Heart of a Human’. The 36-year-old gospel artist DOE (a.k.a. Dominique Jones) started her career as the lead singer of her ‘family singing group’ Forever Jones as a teenager.

www.grammy.com/news/ / https://www.christianpost.com/news/cece-winans-doe-win-grammy-awards.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, February 3, 2025

Carl Chavis YMCA on Granville Street in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Sedge Garden UMC in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Calvary Baptist Church on S Main Street in King = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Got old stuff? The hosts of “American Pickers” (as seen on The History Channel) are coming back to North Carolina to film episodes throughout our area in February (2025).

You can connect with the ‘Picker’s by sending your name, phone number, location and description of your old stuff (with photos) to a link on the News Blog.

Email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-new-owners-new-name-for-davidson-county-ice-cream-and-coffee-shop/

Tariffs or not? President Trump signed an order over the weekend that would impose stiff tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

New this morning: Mexico’s president (after a phone call with Trump) that there will be a 30-day pause on any new tariffs on Mexico. Mexico has agreed to reinforce its northern border with (with the US) with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal drugs. https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-tariffs-presidency-news-02-03-25/index.html

https://cbn.com/news/world/us-mexico-agree-delay-tariffs-trump-takes-steps-force-allies-and-adversaries-table

Foodie Update: Local restaurants ‘closing’…

Kepley’s Barbecue in High Point is closing its doors for good this Saturday (Feb 8)…

after 75 years in the community. www.wfmynews2.com/

College Hoops

Wake Forest (men) on the road for two games this week.

The Deacs at Stanford this Wednesday (Feb 5) evening at 11pm.

Saturday: The Deacs at California (Feb 8). Tip off at 5pm.