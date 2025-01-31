Friday News for January 31, 2025

Today is the final day of January!

Above normal temperatures through the weekend. Average HIGH temp for today is 50 degrees. Just a reminder, there are 48 days until Spring (March 20)

Today is…

Scotch Tape appreciation day

Eat Brussels Sprouts day

Hot Chocolate day

…and “Have Fun at Work’ day 😊

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.” Proverbs 31:8

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, January 31, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist – High Point Medical Center (N Elm) = 8am – 5pm

North Davidson Library on Critcher Drive in Welcome = 9am – 1pm

Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church in Wallburg = 1:30pm – 6pm

Rural Hall Fire Department on Highway 65 = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Looks like good weather for NASCAR’s ‘Cook Out’ Clash scheduled for this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Traffic Alert: Fans are encouraged to buy parking passes ahead of time because there will be no drive-up and park options near the stadium this weekend.

The governor has ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags to fly half-staff today till sunset in tribute to the victims of Wednesday night’s crash of that American Airline’s plane and Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac River near DC.

Governor Josh Stein posted in a statement…

”My heart goes out to everyone who lost loved ones in the tragic plane crash. Anna and I are praying for all involved, including the families of the Charlotte-based crew members.”

Update: The Crooked Creek Fire in McDowell County is now 100% contained! The fire off Bat Cave Road south of the Old Fort community consumed at least 250 acres.

Americans are keeping their vehicles longer than ever.

The average age of vehicles on the road today is about 12.5 years old with the average used car listing price…$25,500 (as of the end of 2024), according to Kelly Blue Book.

Used trucks rule? The Ford F-150 remains #1 as the most popular used car, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Dodge Ram 1500, according to Clark Howard. Eight of the top 10 best (re) selling used cars are actually trucks and SUVs. Note: During the Covid pandemic, Clark Howard suggested that it was better to buy a new car instead of a used car (based on price!). https://clark.com/cars/most-popular-used-cars/

Foodie Update: Local restaurants ‘closing’…

–Sweet Potatoes in downtown Winston-Salem is closing this Saturday (Feb 1) at the end of business.

–Kepley’s Barbecue in High Point is closing its doors for good on February 8… after 75 years in the community. www.wfmynews2.com/

College Hoops on Saturday

Wake Forest: The Deacs hosting Pitt this Saturday at the Joel. Tip off at noon.

Battle of the Blue: Duke hosting UNC (the Tarheels) on Saturday. Tip off at 6:30pm.

Sunday is Ground Hog Day (February 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog in Pennsylvania) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (Pa.) early Sunday morning.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Gobblers Knob early Sunday morning: Mostly cloudy with flurries?

The legal team of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools recently sent out guidance to principals on how to proceed if immigration officials come to schools. The guidance is considered legal advice, which is protected under state law. Amanda Lehmert, a school district spokeswoman, said any law enforcement officer, including those from ICE, needs to have a warrant to speak with a student. BTW: The school district does not collect the immigration status of its students, so it has no way of knowing the number of students who could be impacted by Trump’s new ruling. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education _

Superbowl 59 is set for Sunday, February 9

The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles

BTW: Some Super Bowl commercials are selling for $8 million dollars…for 30 seconds!



For I am not ashamed of the gospel,

because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes:

first to the Jew, then to the Gentile. Romans 1:16 (NIV)