Thursday News for January 30, 2025

Above normal temperatures through the weekend. Average HIGH temp for today is 50 degrees.

Looks like good weather for NASCAR’s ‘Cook Out’ Clash scheduled for this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Traffic Alert: Fans are encouraged to buy parking passes ahead of time because there will be no drive-up and park options near the stadium this weekend.

Update: Major brush fire in McDowell County.

(8am) The evacuation order has been lifted for the Crooked Creek Fire this morning as fire crews continue to help contain an “out of control” wildfire reported off Bat Cave Road south of Old Fort in McDowell County. The fire has consumed at least 250 acres.

Source: McDowell County Emergency Service

https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/fire-reported-at-old-fort-in-mcdowell-county/

Praise. Eight hostages, including foreign workers, abducted by Hamas on October 7th, 2023, are due to be released later today. This is the third hostage release in two weeks, part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire release agreement.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/eight-more-hostages-freed-amid-rising-tensions

RECALL: Honda is recalling nearly 295,000 Honda and Acura vehicles that could potentially suffer engine stalls or loss of power from faulty software.

Specifics: 2023-2025 Honda Pilot sport utility vehicles (SUVs), 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S SUVs and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S sedans are subject to the Recall.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/honda-recalls-nearly-295k-honda-acura-vehicles-risk-engine-stall-power-loss

No survivors likely. Recovery operations continue this morning after a mi-air collision between an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter last night while approaching Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC. The plane, flying from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 64 people, while three soldiers were aboard the helicopter. Several members of the figure skating community were aboard the jet, returning from Wichita, according to US Figure Skating.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/plane-crash-dca-potomac-washington-dc-01-29-25/index.html

https://cbn.com/news/us/breaking-passenger-jet-crashes-fireball-near-washingtons-reagan-airport

Oscar Mayer is now accepting applications for its coveted “Hotdogger” position, offering recent college graduates the chance to drive the iconic 27-foot Wienermobile across the country. Applicants must be ready for a year of nationwide travel, media engagement and heavy use of hot dog puns. Deadline is this Friday, January 31, 2025 to apply.

https://heinz.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/KraftHeinz_Careers/job/Chicago-IL/Oscar-Mayer-Wienermobile-Spokesperson_R-88072

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, January 30, 2025

R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem = 9am – 1:30pm

North Forsyth High School on Shattalon Drive (Winston Salem) =10am – 3pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / Downtown Health Plaza = 11am – 3pm

North Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Winston Salem

Westminster Presbyterian on W. Friendly Ave in Greensboro = 12:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

Check out the list on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.” Proverbs 31:8