Human Trafficking Awareness (SUN@5)

January 28, 2025

Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly Triad Ladder of Hope) offers support to victims of trafficking across the Piedmont Triad.

Brianna Racchini and Nicki Hilton with Human Trafficking Resource Center shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about ‘warning signs’ of Human Trafficking. Ways to keep our kids safe from becoming a trafficking victim. While being proactive.  Families need to have those difficult discussions with your kids and family members.

 

https://www.nchtrc.org/

https://www.facebook.com/nchtrc

 Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 02, 2025)

 

