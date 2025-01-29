WHAT'S NEW
‘Hotdoggers’ wanted!

January 29, 2025

Oscar Mayer is now accepting applications for its coveted “Hotdogger” position, offering recent college graduates the chance to drive the iconic 27-foot Wienermobile across the country.

Applicants must be ready for a year of nationwide travel, media engagement and heavy use of hot dog puns.

 Deadline is this Friday, January 31, 2025 to apply.

Details:https://heinz.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/KraftHeinz_Careers/job/Chicago-IL/Oscar-Mayer-Wienermobile-Spokesperson_R-88072

 

 

