‘Hotdoggers’ wanted!

Oscar Mayer is now accepting applications for its coveted “Hotdogger” position, offering recent college graduates the chance to drive the iconic 27-foot Wienermobile across the country.

Applicants must be ready for a year of nationwide travel, media engagement and heavy use of hot dog puns.

Deadline is this Friday, January 31, 2025 to apply.

Details:https://heinz.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/KraftHeinz_Careers/job/Chicago-IL/Oscar-Mayer-Wienermobile-Spokesperson_R-88072