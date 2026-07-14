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Helping Kids Avoid the ‘Summer Slide’

wbfj-verne
July 14, 2026

Helping Kids Avoid the ‘Summer Slide’, and still have fun!

Deana Thayer with Focus on the Family, shares some timely tips with Verne (WBFJ) on keeping kids and grandkids ‘creatively learning’ over Summer break.

Summer regression is real. More than 70% of elementary students experience a reduction in math and reading skills during summer break.  Just because your kids are on summer break, it doesn’t mean their brains need to be.

1-800 – A – FAMILY

www.focusonthefamily.com/

 

Listen now…

 

Deana Thayer is a writer, speaker, podcaster and parenting associate with Focus on the Family, with over two decades of experience in the marriage and parenting sphere.  She originally served as a doula and childbirth educator. Most recently appearing on Focus on the Family’s Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage. For the past decade, Deana and her husband Scott have drawn on their stepfamily experience to lead blended family ministry through premarital coaching, mentoring, and small group facilitation. Deana and Scott are newly minted empty nesters with five young adult children.

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