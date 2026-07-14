Tuesday News July 14, 2026

It’s Cow Appreciation Day at participating Chick-Fil-A locations (until 7pm)

*Dress up like a COW and get FREE food!

National Hot Dog Day is this Wednesday, July 15

Sheetz: Free French Fry with purchase thru Thursday, July 13

Health Resource Fair (TODAY) from 11am – 2pm at South Fork Community Center on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem. More information on monthly resource fairs at https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=29011

NCDOT: Open House / Public input session on future transportation projects planned for this Wednesday afternoon from 4pm – 6pm at Division 9 DOT Headquarters on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/Transportation/stip/development/Pages/public-input.aspx

Summer Blood supplies are extremely LOW

The American Red Cross has declared a ‘blood shortage emergency’ as blood supplies fell nearly 25% in June. Blood has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors. So, there is an urgent need for blood donors…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Atrium Health / WF Baptist on Westchester in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro 2pm – 6:30pm

Calvary Baptist in King = 3pm – 7pm

AM-VETS Ladies Auxillary, Old Highway 52 in Welcome = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Stokes County commissioners voted 3-2 against a six-month moratorium on a proposed data center, despite community concerns and calls for further review. https://www.thestokesnews.com/business/data-center-proposed-moratorium-rejected/article_10eba99f-00d4-4ec2-8052-924d009545f4.html

Update: A nasty stomach bug that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has spread across 31 states including North Carolina.

Wake County Public Health has launched a webpage that will be updated daily to keep residents informed. https://www.cbs17.com/…/wake-county-launches-web-page…/

**Please wash your fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

It’s a foodborne illness and NOT transmitted person to person.

More details about Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) on the News Blog.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_3541c0ed-ffe9-4f7f-9e0d-c353f9352cce.html

No more time change? The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote this week on the Sunshine Protection Act — a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide and end the twice-yearly ritual of changing clocks. *Supporters say eliminating the clock switch would reduce sleep disruptions, lower the number of traffic accidents and workplace injuries, and encourage more outdoor activity in the evening hours. If the House passes the bill this week, it would still need Senate approval before heading to the President’s desk. https://wataugaonline.com/

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Remembering Graham. Governor Josh Stein has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset this Saturday (July 18) in honor of US Senator Lindsey Graham (SC), who passed away suddenly last Saturday at the age of 71.

FILLING GRAHAM’S SEAT

Lindsey Graham’s sister (Darline Graham Nordone) will temporarily fill the US Senate seat (through January 3) left vacant by the death of her brother. Nordone has not previously held elected office but has a long history of public service in South Carolina.

*Under South Carolina law, candidates who want to run for Graham’s seat have one week starting July 21 to file for a special primary election that would be held Aug. 11.

www.nbcnews.com/politics/2026-election/trump-lindsey-graham-sister-darline-mcmaster-appoint-senate-term-rcna587302

Due to the ongoing drought, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is calling on residents to implement ‘voluntary’ water conservation measures.

*Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory restrictions later.

Water conservation tips…

Keep showers to five minutes or less.

Limit washing of vehicles.

Fix leaks promptly (dripping faucets, toilets, irrigation systems

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines (only run with a full load)

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

Knowledge is power when it comes to conserving water (and saving money).

*Leaky faucets that drip at the rate of one drop per second can waste up to 2,700 gallons of water each year. *A leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water every day.

Despite the recent rain, NO improvement in this week’s drought update.

Farmers across the state continue to struggle due to the ongoing drought.

FYI: Many areas need 15 to 20 inches of rain to end the current drought.

Source: North Carolina’s Weather Authority

MLB All Star Game tonight on Fox 8 (8pm).

https://myfox8.com/news/fox8-wghp-news-from-4-530-p-m-will-air-only-on-myfox8-myfox8-com-on-july-14/

World Cup Soccer: FIFA Final Four (teams)

France vs Spain play this Tuesday at 3pm (eastern).

Argentina vs England on Wednesday at 3pm (eastern)

The FIFA World Cup consolation game is this Saturday, July 18 at 5pm.

The FIFA World Cup FINALE game is planned for this Sunday at 3pm.

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Culture/world-cup-semifinals-teams-playing-schedules-biggest-stars/story?id=134678330

Want a piece of the World Cup?

FIFA is selling the ‘turf’ that will be used in the final game at New Jersey’s MetLife – one square at a time. Each segment of turf is 17.5 by 17.5 by 17.5 for $450 dollars!

(Although FIFA doesn’t specify the measurements as inches, centimeters or millimeters)

The turf squares will only be available to addresses in the United States and Europe.

https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/soccer/world-cup-2026-final-fifa-selling-pieces-metlife-stadium-grass-450-rcna466928

NASCAR returns to the North Wilkesboro Speedway

Festivities begin Thursday night with the NASCAR hauler parade through the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.

The FaithFest 250 Craftsman Truck Series race this Saturday at 12:30pm.

*A pre-race service with Craig Church followed by a concert with Jason Crabb.

And the Window World 450 NASCAR CUP SERIES race this Sunday evening at 7pm

https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/