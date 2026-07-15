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Wednesday Word

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July 15, 2026

Just write it down and (don’t) forget it

 

‘Then the LORD answered me, “Write the vision.

Make it clear on tablets so that anyone can read it quickly’

Habakkuk 2:2 GOD’S WORD Translation

 

 

I love making lists.

I always have.

The experts suggest that a large majority of us make to-do lists. Regularly.

 

The yellow Post-it notes are my fav!

And, sometimes I actually snap a picture of my paper list or note, just to have it on my phone!!!

(So, I don’t lose it)

 

A few of the benefits of a daily to-do list, according to Indeed (the Job Search company),

Reduces anxiety and improves mental health

Increases productivity

Provides motivation

Reduces stress

Improves memory

 

Personally, lists and notes keep me on track.

Just write it down and forget it, right.

 

As we read and study God’s Word, let’s not just read it and forget it.

Let’s make a point to mediate on His Word, allowing scripture to lead and guide us – daily.

 

“I will meditate on your precepts and fix my eyes on your ways”

Psalm 119:15 ESV

 

-Verne

 

Source: https://ca.indeed.com/career-advice/career-development/daily-to-do-list

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