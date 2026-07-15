Wednesday News July 15, 2026

Back into the 90s for the rest of the week!!!

Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day! Remember to stay hydrated. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

(TODAY) NC-DOT: A public input session on future transportation projects set for this afternoon from 4pm – 6pm at Division 9 DOT Headquarters on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Open to the public…

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/Transportation/stip/development/Pages/public-input.aspx

North Carolina drivers will no longer receive license plate renewal stickers or paper vehicle registration cards, as the NC DMV transitions to an all-electronic registration system by October 1, 2026.

Under the new system, vehicle registration records will be maintained digitally and accessible online. Drivers will be able to pull up their proof of registration on their phone or print a copy at home. Importantly, the change does not eliminate annual registration renewal fees or vehicle inspections. Both remain required under state law.

North Carolina joins a growing number of states that have moved away from physical registration stickers in recent years, including Ohio, Iowa, and Oklahoma.

https://wataugaonline.com/nc-dmv-license-plate-stickers-and-paper-registration-cards-going-away/

If you’re thinking about buying a new laptop or game console anytime soon, be prepared to pay more. The expansion of data centers needed to power the artificial intelligence boom has led to a surge in demand for memory chips. CNN

No more time change? The Sunshine Protection Act has passed in the U.S. House of Representatives as of Tuesday. The bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide and end the twice-yearly ritual of changing clocks goes to the Senate. CNN

It’s National Hot Dog Day

LOCAL places to grab a Hotdog…

Pulliams…Hot Dog City…PB’s Takeout…Dario…Dash City Dogs…Doss Grill…Joe’s Takeout in Clemmons…Mike’s Vegan Grill (Kermit’s is closed through July 23).

Hot Dog Deals include…

7-Eleven

Circle K: Get a roller grill hot dog for $1 (with app) today.

Costco: Members can always take advantage of the $1.50 hotdog combo deal.

https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/national-hot-dog-day-deals-2026-rcna350351

Love’s Travel Stops: Hotdog deals through Friday

Sheetz = Get two free hot dogs with standard toppings when filling up with 10 gallons of fuel or more. Just scan your Sheetz mobile app at checkout (valid through July 22).

*Get Free Fries with purchase thru Thursday, July 13 at Sheetz

https://mashable.com/life/national-hot-dog-day-2026-free-deals

Update: A nasty stomach bug that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has now spread across 34 states including North Carolina.

Wake County Public Health has launched a webpage that will be updated daily.

https://www.cbs17.com/…/wake-county-launches-web-page…/

**Please wash your fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

It’s a foodborne illness and NOT transmitted person to person.

More details about Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) on the News Blog.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_3541c0ed-ffe9-4f7f-9e0d-c353f9352cce.html

Study: Color matters when it comes to children’s swimwear and reducing drowning. Various swimwear colors were tested in 18 inches of lake water during partly sunny conditions by ALIVE Solutions. Their finding…

Top choices for safety: neon pink + neon orange

Worst colors for safety: white + light blue for swimwear

*Drowning is one of the leading causes of death globally.

https://www.today.com/parents/color-test-kids-swimsuits-show-best-colors-are-neon-t219805

FIFA World Cup Soccer

Spain advancing to Sunday’s finale with a win over France

This afternoon= Argentina vs England at 3pm (eastern)

The FIFA World Cup consolation game is this Saturday, July 18 at 5pm.

The FIFA World Cup FINALE game is planned for this Sunday at 3pm.

https://abcnews.com/GMA/Culture/world-cup-semifinals-teams-playing-schedules-biggest-stars/story?id=134678330

MLB All Star Game

American League 4 -0 over the National League last night in Philly.

https://myfox8.com/news/fox8-wghp-news-from-4-530-p-m-will-air-only-on-myfox8-myfox8-com-on-july-14/

NASCAR: Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Festivities begin Thursday night with the NASCAR hauler parade through the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.

The FaithFest 250 Craftsman Truck Series race this Saturday at 12:30pm.

*A pre-race service with Craig Church followed by a concert with Jason Crabb.

And the Window World 450 NASCAR CUP SERIES race this Sunday evening at 7pm

https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

*Local Regal locations include High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions