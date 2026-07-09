Tips: Ways to conserve water, and save money

As the statewide drought worsens across the Triad, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is calling on residents to implement ‘voluntary’ water conservation measures for all of Forsyth County.

Water conservation tips…

Limit washing of vehicles and pressure washing

Fix leaks promptly (dripping faucets, toilets, irrigation systems

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines and only run with a full load

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

Keep showers to five minutes or less

Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory restrictions later.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

Knowledge is power when it comes to conserving water (and saving money).

*Leaky faucets that drip at the rate of one drop per second can waste up to 2,700 gallons of water each year.

*Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth in the morning and at bedtime can save up to 8 gallons of water per day, which equals 240 gallons a month.

*A leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water every day.

No improvement in this week’s drought update (Thursday, July 09) .

The heat has offset help from afternoon storms. We’ve had nine 90° days in a row now.

Scattered storms just haven’t been enough to bring appreciable improvement, and voluntary water restrictions are starting in some cities. *WXII 12

Farmers across the state continue to struggle due to the ongoing drought.

*Livestock producers are facing critical shortages, with hay yields dropping as low as 30% of normal, forcing many farmers to feed their herds winter rations in mid-summer.

*Major cash crops like corn, tobacco, and soybeans are severely stunted. Farmers warn of total crop failure without imminent, steady rain.

FYI: Many areas need over 15 inches of rain to end the current drought.

Source: North Carolina’s Weather Authority