Thursday News July 09, 2026

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over 100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes. https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11. Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Today is Sugar Cookie Day (the Moravian cookie is now the official state cookie of North Carolina)

Tomorrow (Friday) is National French Fry. Deals here https://sporked.com/article/every-national-french-fry-day-deal/

No improvement in this week’s drought update. The heat has offset help from afternoon storms. We’ve had nine 90° days in a row now.

Scattered storms just haven’t been enough to bring appreciable improvement, and voluntary water restrictions are starting in some cities. *WXII 12

Farmers across the state continue to struggle due to the ongoing drought.

*Livestock producers are facing critical shortages, with hay yields dropping as low as 30% of normal, forcing many farmers to feed their herds winter rations in mid-summer. Major cash crops like corn, tobacco, and soybeans are severely stunted. Farmers warn of total crop failure without imminent, steady rain. FYI: Many areas need over 15 inches of rain to end the current drought. Source: North Carolina’s Weather Authority

As the statewide drought worsens across the Triad, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is calling on residents to implement ‘voluntary’ water conservation measures for all of Forsyth County. Water conservation tips…

Limit washing of vehicles and pressure washing

Fix leaks promptly (dripping faucets, toilets, irrigation systems

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines and only run with a full load

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

Keep showers to five minutes or less

Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory restrictions later.

https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

Knowledge is power when it comes to conserving water (and saving money).

*Leaky faucets that drip at the rate of one drop per second can waste up to 2,700 gallons of water each year.

*Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth in the morning and at bedtime can save up to 8 gallons of water per day, which equals 240 gallons a month.

*A leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water every day.

Summer Blood supplies are extremely LOW…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 9, 2026

Davidson-Davie Community College (Thomasville) = 9am – 1pm

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Hwy 64 in Lexington = 10am – 2:30pm

Second Harvest Food Bank, Shorefair Drive in WS = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Stokes Family YMCA in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Piney Grove Baptist Church is seeking a dedicated Operations Manager.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, July 10.

Please visit the application link to view the full job description and required qualifications.

Apply today: https://pineygrovebcws.org/job-opportunities/

Tens of millions of Americans may be eligible for a COVID tax refund?

But time is running out to file a claim. This Friday, July 10 is the deadline to file for potential tax refunds that stem from IRS penalties and interest that some taxpayers paid during the coronavirus pandemic. https://www.taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/news/nta-blog/how-to-use-irs-tax-account-transcripts-to-identify-potential-covid-19-disaster-relief-refunds-part-ii/2026/05/

A nasty stomach bug that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has spread across several states including North Carolina.

**Please wash your fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

It’s a foodborne illness and NOT transmitted person to person.

More details about Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) on the News Blog.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article_3541c0ed-ffe9-4f7f-9e0d-c353f9352cce.html

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 325,000 Odyssey vehicles (2018-2020) because of a defect that allows water to short out rearview cameras.

Contact Honda’s customer service line at 1-888-234-2138 for more info.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/honda-odyssey-recall-rearview-camera/71873366?

Bonnie Tyler, who topped the charts with the 1983 hit song ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’ has died at 75. https://www.wxii12.com/article/bonnie-tyler-eclipse-of-the-heart-dies/71879467

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6).

*Local Regal locations include High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

Operation Fan: Heat Relief.

Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

Residents may complete the online application at https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief