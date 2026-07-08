WBFJ Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ family! Hope you are having a wonderful summer! WBFJ’s “Where In The World Are You?” contest is one of my all-time faves. Aside from receiving some beautiful postcards from your summer vacations, we often get to read a bit about the wonderful time you and your family have shared together. In the midst of our busy lives and our desire to do “God’s work”, we often overlook the fact that vacations can be an act of worship. Enjoying a sunset in the mountains or taking a walk on the beach aren’t distractions from the Christian life, but gifts that our Father created for us to enjoy. I truly believe that the time we take to slow down and create memories with our family brings a smile to His face. And I can’t help but think that God might even giggle when He sees us do belly-flops into the pool or chuckles at our facial expressions when riding a roller coaster with our kids. The bible makes it clear that God wants us to enjoy our life, not just endure it. Taking time to savor the beauty of our world and embrace those we love are truly moments that honor God. Let’s enjoy this summer with the grateful heart, knowing that we serve a God who takes delight in our summer vacations!

Your friend,

Lana