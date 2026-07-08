﻿Wednesday News July 08, 2026

Today is Blueberry day…Freezer Pop day…Ice Cream Sundae day…and Milk chocolate with Almonds day

As the statewide drought worsens across the Triad, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has implemented ‘voluntary’ water conservation measures for all of Forsyth County. Knowledge is power when it comes to conserving water (and saving money).

*Leaky faucets that drip at the rate of one drop per second can waste up to 2,700 gallons of water each year.

*Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth in the morning and at bedtime can save up to 8 gallons of water per day, which equals 240 gallons a month.

*A leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water every day.

Tips: Voluntary water conservation measures include:

Limit watering lawns to no more than 1 hour per day – before 9am or after 6pm.

Fix leaks promptly (dripping faucets, toilets, irrigation systems

Keep showers to five minutes or less

Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines and only run with a full load

Limit washing of vehicles and pressure washing

Simple changes now can help avoid mandatory restrictions later. https://www.cityofws.org/764/Water-Conservation

‘Budgeting for Food’ Today’s topic for the FREE Money Smart Seminar this afternoon (July 8) from 4pm – 5:30pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. Final talk in this series. https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

Summer Blood supplies are extremely LOW…

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Wednesday, July 8…

Chestnut Grove Church in King = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Governor Josh Stein signed the new state budget for North Carolina Tuesday morning – the first comprehensive state budget since 2023.

The budget includes raises and bonuses for teachers and state employees. It also includes a onetime, $1,750 bonus for local police and deputies. Both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly passed it last week. Stein had 10 days to sign it, could have vetoed it or let it pass without signing.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/07/07/gov–stein-signs-budget–giving-n-c–first-since-2023

Nestled inside of that new state budget is a nod to Moravian heritage.

“The Moravian cookie is adopted as the official cookie of the state of North Carolina.

And the Moravian star is adopted as the official star of the state of North Carolina.”

This has been a seven-year designation spearheaded by Representative Donny Lambeth and the rest of the Forsyth County NC House delegation.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/government-politics/article_298ef0df-6d98-4e92-9938-64bf2da34979.html

‘Wisdom is a shelter as money is a shelter, but the advantage of knowledge is this: Wisdom preserves those who have it.’ Ecclesiastes 7:12

Operation Fan: Heat Relief.

Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501 Click: https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief *Fans will be distributed while supplies last.

Celebration of Life service for Spencer Mason, longtime homeschool advocate, happening this afternoon (3pm) at Christ Covenant Church in Matthews.

Spencer Mason was 77. https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Spencer-Mason?obId=48912157

*Please pray for the Mason family and homeschool ‘friends of NCHE’ across the state.

The Ebola outbreak in Congo worsens.

Researchers have begun two experimental treatments for residents at the epicenter of Congo’s Ebola outbreak. The World Health Organization is overseeing the trial treatment in eastern Congo with Samaritan’s Purse operating two Ebola treatment centers in the epicenter of the outbreak. https://abcnews.com/Technology/wireStory/researchers-launch-study-ebola-treatments-congo-outbreak-worsens-134414986

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/ebola-treatment-centers-open-at-epicenter-of-outbreak/

Twin XL Bed sheets need. Please drop off new Twin XL sheet sets at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Family Shelter on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

(Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm)

*This is their donation item for the month of July.

At the Box Office: Animation domination continues post 4th weekend…

#1 “Minions & Monsters”

#2 “Toy Story 5”

#3 “Young Washington”

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad.

https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!