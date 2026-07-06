‘Young Washington’ strong opening weekend

After a strong opening weekend for ‘Young Washington’, Angel Studios is moving forward with a follow-up film titled ‘1776’.

https://deadline.com/2026/07/young-washington-sequel-1776-box-office-1236974374/

At the Box Office: Animation domination continues…

#1 “Minions & Monsters”

#2 “Toy Story 5”

#3 “Young Washington”

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2026W27/?ref_=bo_wey_table_5

‘Young Washington’ (a film by Jon Erwin and Angel Studios) showing locally at Marketplace Cinemas, The Grand, and AMC theaters across the Triad.

‘Young Washington’ centers on George Washington’s early, formative years as a commander in the French and Indian War. https://www.angel.com/movies/young-washington

Heading to see a movie? Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family on the News Blog. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/